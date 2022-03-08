After Two Years of Covid, the U.S. Economy Is Thriving. We Have the Great Recession to Thank.

When President-elect Barack Obama was preparing to enter office in the throes of the Great Recession, he faced a momentous decision before he even moved into the White House: How much money would it take to fill the hole Wall Street’s implosion and the collapse of the housing market had blasted through the economy? Christina Romer, then an incoming member of Obama’s Council of Economic Advisers, ran three estimates, and her analysis suggested that a stimulus package should be at least $1.2 trillion, if not larger, if Obama didn’t want unemployment to skyrocket.

But another confidant, soon-to-be-director of the National Economic Council Larry Summers, was worried the trillion-dollar figure would pop eyes and add dangerously to the deficit. When Romer, Summers, and other top advisers met with Obama to discuss what he should do, Summers only offered $550 billion and $890 billion options. “There was no serious discussion to going above a trillion dollars,” a participant in that meeting told journalist Ryan Lizza. In the end, the package Congress passed was worth $787 billion. It increased unemployment benefits by a mere $35 a week and, in lieu of direct stimulus checks, offered Americans a tax credit that did little to increase their spending. Much of the money wouldn’t even get out the door for another year or two.

Romer’s predictions eventually came true. The unemployment rate hit double digits by that October and wouldn’t fall to its pre-recession rate of 4.7 percent for another seven years, nearly a decade after the crisis began. Two years into the recession, hunger was still a third higher than it had been. Wage growth was sluggish for years afterward.

Then, about a decade later, a global pandemic hit. The federal response this time looked completely different. The government passed trillions of dollars in aid within weeks. According to Moody’s Analytics, “No other nation responded more aggressively to the pandemic than the U.S.” Instead of lawmakers fearing blowback for having done too much, the panic was whether the government might not do enough. The outcome has been an economic recovery the likes of which the country has never before seen.

Unemployment spiked to 14.7 percent in April 2020, but it was back down into single-digit territory within four months. Today, two years after the crisis began, the unemployment rate is below 4 percent and the economy is on track to recoup all jobs lost by the end of the year. The last two years have produced rapid wage growth, particularly for the lowest-paid workers—pay has risen 6.1 percent for jobs in the lowest half of the wage distribution over the last two years. Even in such a time of economic disruption, poverty fell to the lowest level on record in 2020. Food insecurity declined. The pandemic-induced recession lasted for just two fiscal quarters, the shortest recession on record.