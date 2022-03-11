Donald Trump’s Crown Is Starting to Slip

In Georgia, his preferred candidate, David Perdue, is struggling mightily to overtake Brian Kemp in the state’s gubernatorial race. This is race that Trump takes especially personal—he has long been angry about Kemp’s failure to step in and hand the state’s electoral votes over to him in 2020. In Alabama and Alaska, meanwhile, his hand-picked candidates are struggling financially against incumbents.



Pennsylvania, meanwhile, has been nothing short of a disaster for Trump. His original candidate for the Republican Senate primary, Sean Parnell, suspended his campaign in November amid domestic violence allegations. Trump stuck with him for weeks after the scandal surfaced, even pledging to host a fundraiser for Parnell at Mar-a-Lago that only was called off after Parnell dropped out of the race. But Parnell’s fortunes never recovered; Trump was reportedly furious after he backed out of the race. Trump has not yet picked a new candidate, which is currently a toss-up between teevee snake-oil salesman Dr. Oz and former hedge fund CEO David McCormick.



In Missouri, he is in similar straits, as he weighs whether or not to endorse Eric Greitens, the former governor who resigned amid multiple scandals, including one involving revenge porn. (Greitens is perhaps the one candidate in America to whom Parnell compares favorably. Should Trump back him, he will truly be going where angels fear to tread.)



Part of the problem is that Trump is, in many cases, directly challenging incumbents whom he believes have crossed him. As Politico observed last year, this can create resentment within the party, as Trump has focused on divisive, costly primary races at the expense of more certain successes in the midterm elections. “To some Republicans,” Politico reported, “Trump’s efforts to take down GOP incumbents in federal and state races are at odds with the party’s interests in a midterm election where Republicans are within striking distance of recapturing control of Congress. While the party is focused on the November 2022 general election, Trump’s gaze is fixed on the primary election season that begins next spring.”

