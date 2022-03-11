Donald Trump’s Crown Is Starting to Slip

Part of the problem is that Trump is, in many cases, directly challenging incumbents who he believes have crossed him. As Politico observed last year, this can create resentment within the party, as Trump has focused on divisive, costly primary races at the expense of more certain successes in the midterm elections. “To some Republicans,” Politico reported, “Trump’s efforts to take down GOP incumbents in federal and state races are at odds with the party’s interests in a midterm election where Republicans are within striking distance of recapturing control of Congress. While the party is focused on the November 2022 general election, Trump’s gaze is fixed on the primary election season that begins next spring.”



The fact that Trump no longer has a Twitter account and thus has to constantly intervene in these contests to demonstrate his relevance is another factor. He has, in recent days, struggled to receive any attention at all—an unhinged three-page single-spaced letter to NBC’s Lester Holt barely registered in the media. He retains a profound hold on a sizable portion of the electorate, but as the primaries near, he has nothing close to the megaphone he had before the January 6 riot at the Capitol.



Make no mistake: It’s still Trump’s party. Should he win the nomination in two years, he will use his perch to bend the GOP to his will at every opportunity. But his early mixed endorsement record shows that his efforts to remake it entirely in his image are faltering. The Republican Party may still be rotten to its core, but it doesn’t belong entirely to Donald Trump.

