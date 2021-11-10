Dr. Oz Has Peddled Scams for Years. No Wonder He Wants to Run for Senate.

From his early days as a full-time surgeon convincing the press of the cardiac benefits of hypnosis, Oz has a particular gift for maintaining audience loyalty, even as he’s berated by the Senate for pushing “magic” diet pills with no proven benefit at all. He’s also been successful in offering vague indictments of Western medicine while encouraging private companies’ false claims, a strategy now deployed to great effect by wellness influencers and, often, anti-vaxxers across the United States. As Oz told The New Yorker just a few years ago, he yearns for the days “when our ancestors lived in small villages and there was always a healer.” Such nostalgic proclamations are often at odds with Oz’s public-facing practice, in which the “healers” are sometimes predatory businesses whose advertisements are splashed across the screen. In 2018, he settled a $5.25 million class-action lawsuit related to his boostering of bunk diet pills, without admitting fault.

According to another provider’s review of a sample of Oz’s episodes, about 78 percent of the doctor’s statements didn’t align with “evidence-based medical guidelines,” an unsurprising finding if you’re familiar with The Dr. Oz Show: The “green coffee bean extract” for weight loss; the promotion of conversion therapists as “experts”; the “conspiracy” of GMOs in food; along with more obscure and bizarre cures, such as lavender soap (for leg cramps) and raspberry ketones (“the No. 1 miracle in a bottle to burn your fat”). But following the 2016 election, like many of the tanned fixtures of daytime TV, Oz found that his particular brand of telegenic hucksterism was in high demand. Shortly before the election, he participated in a bizarre hourlong televised inspection of then-candidate Donald Trump, giving him a clean bill of health. Subsequently, Oz was appointed as health council adviser and was reported to have seriously influenced the then-president’s thinking on hydroxychloroquine, foreshadowing his career as coronavirus expert on Fox News. Last spring, Oz appeared on the network as many as four times a day.

Over the last year, perhaps in an attempt to recapture some semblance of professionalism, Oz has offered a handful of rare but reasonable opinions, among them that the Covid-19 vaccine is safe and effective and randomized trials for potential treatments are generally a good thing. That said, the doctor was also forced to apologize for suggesting it would “only cost us” 2 to 3 percent of the American population to reopen schools last spring. And like Alex Jones, he has argued, in the face of extreme criticism, that his words are entertainment rather than medical fact, telling NBC that because the “Oz” in his show’s logo is larger than “Dr.,” it’s clear his program “is not a medical show.”