Dr. Oz Has Peddled Scams for Years. No Wonder He Wants to Run for Senate.

The Washington Free Beacon is reporting that America’s number one diet-pill enthusiast, Dr. Mehmet Oz, is exploring a run for the Pennsylvania Senate. As the outlet reported, though Oz was born in Cleveland, raised in Delaware, and is currently based in New Jersey, his affection for Pennsylvania appears to be primarily based in the fact that he went to school in the state 40 years ago. “Since last year, Dr. Oz has lived and voted in Pennsylvania where he attended school and has deep family ties,” a spokesperson for Oz told the Free Beacon. More likely is that Oz’s sudden affection for the state has something to do with the fact that Republican Senator Pat Toomey is retiring and, so far, the candidate pool has been rather disappointing: Oz would join the real estate developer Jeff Bartos, as well as Sean Parnell, a military veteran who is currently testifying in a child custody battle that includes allegations of physical abuse.

It is (I hope) unlikely that Dr. Oz, a well-documented purveyor of false medical claims, will sit in the Senate in 2023. But unfortunately the man who brought us such miracle cures as “rice in socks for insomnia” is pretty well suited to political campaigning, if not actually fit for office. Though Oz has most recently been associated with the Trump administration, his historical ability to blithely funnel nonsense to a dedicated audience is almost unmatched. For decades he has successfully courted the media—see this rather fawning 1995 profile in The New York Times—feted long lines of admirers, and escaped most consequential punishments for routine displays of dishonesty and corruption. In 2014, he took at least $1.2 million from pharmaceutical and medical device companies, another useful racket for a politician-to-be.

From his early days as a full-time surgeon convincing the press of the cardiac benefits of hypnosis, Oz has a particular gift for maintaining audience loyalty, even as he’s berated by the Senate for pushing “magic” diet pills with no proven benefit at all. He’s also been successful in offering vague indictments of Western medicine while encouraging private companies’ false claims, a strategy now deployed to great effect by wellness influencers and, often, anti-vaxxers across the United States. As Oz told The New Yorker just a few years ago, he yearns for the days “when our ancestors lived in small villages and there was always a healer.” Such nostalgic proclamations are often at odds with Oz’s public-facing practice, in which the “healers” are sometimes predatory businesses whose advertisements are splashed across the screen. In 2018, he settled a $5.25 million class-action lawsuit related to his boostering of bunk diet pills, without admitting fault.