This Federally Owned Public Utility Company Is Run by a Former Fossil Fuel Executive Who Makes $10 Million

While Lyash’s salary is not taxpayer-funded, it is funded by TVA customers—the region’s residents, who generate 100 percent of TVA’s operating revenues. These customers do not have a choice about the matter, given that TVA has blocked local power companies from purchasing power from any other utility. And being federally owned, TVA also does not pay state, local, or federal taxes and therefore receives a competitive advantage compared to private utilities.

For context, the highest-compensated taxpayer-funded federal employee is Dr. Anthony Fauci, who earned $434,000 in 2020. That’s less than 5 percent of what Lyash made last year. TVA’s board argues that the CEO salary must be competitive compared to private sector CEO positions in order to attract talent and expertise. That’s the same justification used for the exorbitant salaries in another corner of the federal government, the Private Company Accounting Oversight Board, which was originally established by Congress to ensure that auditing companies produce fair audits of public companies. PCAOB has also been plagued by predictable corporate capture, corruption, and malfeasance from its CEOs turned civil servants.

Lyash comes from a long career of fossil fuel extraction and profiteering, and judging by his leadership so far, he hopes to continue that trend while at TVA. He was executive vice president of energy supply for Duke Energy, a notorious bad actor in the energy industry, for six months in 2012. He came to Duke after it purchased his former employer of 17 years, Progress Energy, where he was also EVP of energy supply. His TVA bio brags that he “led engineering, maintenance and operations of [Duke’s] 42,000-megawatt generation fleet, fuel procurement, power trading, major projects and construction, environmental programs, and health and safety programs.”