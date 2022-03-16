This Federally Owned Public Utility Company Is Run by a Former Fossil Fuel Executive Who Makes $10 Million

It’s unclear what Lyash is doing to earn his fat salary. But the TVA board—which is made up of nine Biden-nominated, Senate-confirmed members—gave Lyash even more authority last November. The board can fire Lyash just as any private corporate board can fire its CEO, but in November it instead voted to give him full decision-making authority regarding the TVA’s Kingston and Cumberland coal plants. Lyash, who has repeated the industry talking point that fossil gas should be a “bridge fuel,” now gets to decide when these fossil fuel sources will be replaced with solar plants, if ever.

Then, in a February board meeting, the TVA board voted to give Lyash authority to approve and fill vacancies on TVA’s federal regulatory oversight committees. These advisory committees are considered to be a large part of TVA’s “stakeholder process.” But because the TVA (now just Lyash) chooses the committee members, he gets to pick the “oversight” he would like to receive.

The board also granted Lyash the ability to approve property acquisitions up to $50 million and capital projects up to $200 million, as well as to develop, implement, and modify TVA economic development programs.

With all this new power, it’s concerning how little the public knows about Lyash’s personal investments and priorities. The TVA’s conflict of interest policy requires that the CEO not hold a financial interest in any distributor of TVA power or in “any entity that may reasonably be perceived as likely to be adversely affected by the success of TVA as a producer or transmitter of electric power.” Yet Lyash is not required to publicize his personal financial disclosure as other federal employees are required to do.