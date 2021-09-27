What It Feels Like to Have a Pipeline Cut Through Your Town

Justin Keezer, a Native American retired firefighter who lives close to the Mississippi Headwaters near Bemidji, wasn’t buying any of those arguments. He’s been a vocal opponent of the new Line 3 all along, even speaking out on local radio. Keezer’s home is a mile away from the original pipeline, which leaked so much, it was designated a national crude oil spill research site.

He feels gutted and disgusted by this new project. “Would you let somebody hold your mom down and cut her arms and drain the blood out of her? That’s how I look at it,” he said.

Keezer, who just turned 45, is Anishinaabe (also known as Ojibwe), a nation of people who never left the region because they signed treaties with the U.S. government in the mid-1800s that made allowances for land sharing—white settlers could come in as long as the Anishinaabe retained their rights to hunt, fish, and gather wild rice in these wetlands, as they had for centuries. So Keezer has never considered himself a “protester” but, rather, a defender of treaty law and the last nonpolluted rivers, lakes, and streams in the state. He’s part of a Water Protector movement led by Native women, including his cousin Dawn Goodwin, who invited people from all over the world to come to Minnesota for rallies, marches, and direct actions to stop Line 3. More than 800 people have been arrested so far, and videos of those actions document the powerful emotions motivating Water Protectors to risk bodily harm.