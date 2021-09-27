What It Feels Like to Have a Pipeline Cut Through Your Town

Keezer, who just turned 45, is Anishinaabe (also known as Ojibwe), a nation of people who never left the region because they signed treaties with the U.S. Government in the mid-1800s that made allowances for land sharing—white settlers could come in as long as the Anishinaabe retained their rights to hunt, fish, and gather wild rice in these wetlands as they had for centuries. So Keezer has never considered himself a “protestor” but rather, a defender of treaty law and the last non-polluted rivers, lakes and streams in the state. He’s part of a Water Protector movement led by Native women, including his cousin, Dawn Goodwin, who invited people from all over the world to come to Minnesota for rallies, marches and direct actions to stop Line 3. More than 800 people have been arrested so far, and videos of those actions document the powerful emotions motivating Water Protectors to risk bodily harm.

“If humans go extinct, at least we went out fighting, but it’s not too late, I think,” said Keezer as we sat on the railing of a Route 2 bridge watching Enbridge workers pump water out of the Mississippi River to power a drill. “These battles here are the ones we have to win.”

I kept moving South and then East along the line, watching Enbridge teams working their way through vacation lake-towns and state forests. It was amazing to contemplate, the company’s feat of securing state and federal permits for more than 200 freshwater crossings.

About two thirds of the way across the state, I stopped at a woodsy campsite for activists called the Welcome Water Protectors Center. Shanai Matteson is a sixth-generation Minnesotan whose Eastern European ancestors immigrated to work in area iron mines. Ember Rose Phoenix (a ceremonial name, she said), is an herbalist with family in Duluth, where her ancestors had settled after escaping enslavement. Both women arrived at the camp to help oppose the pipeline. But they now say they will stay even after construction is over to help model greener ways of living to Minnesotans.