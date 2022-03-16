Democrats Are Wondering How to Run on Inflation. They Can’t Run Away From It.

Similarly, Itay Goldstein, a professor of economics and finance at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton Business School, told me that it’s “more difficult to believe that [inflation]’s just going to go away very quickly.” Goldstein pointed to rising oil prices and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as newer contributing factors.

Polling suggests attacking Democrats on inflation is effective. A Wall Street Journal poll this week found that among nonwhite voters—the core of the Democratic Party—inflation is causing severe financial strain. The poll found a majority of all voters (58 percent) disagree that Biden is focused on the issues that are most important to them. The poll also found almost the same amount disapprove of how Biden has handled the economy, and 63 percent disapprove of his handling of inflation costs.

Celinda Lake, a Democratic pollster, said inflation has emerged as the top issue for voters, and Democratic candidates are lagging in addressing it. “It’s risen to the number one issue out there,” Lake said. “It’s probably going to get more prominent as the actual repercussions of the war in Ukraine come home and voters are focused less on Covid and the war et cetera. They’ll focus more and more on inflation. It is a very tough issue for Democrats and a very tough issue for politicians in general.”

But Democrats can respond in a way that at least doesn’t sound tone deaf, Lake added. “One is to acknowledge that it exists,” she said. “All that language about ‘it’s transitional, it’s temporary,’ that doesn’t work at all because people think, ‘Well, I’m not getting a temporary raise to make up for my temporary inflation.’ And to say that it didn’t really exist, that it wasn’t that bad, that wages were keeping up—it’s just not peoples’ real-world experience. So [it’s] very, very important to have the kind of language that the president had during the State of the Union where he said ‘families are struggling, inflation is serious. We’re very concerned about it, we’re doing everything we can.’”