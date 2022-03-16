Democrats Are Wondering How to Run on Inflation. They Can’t Run Away From It.

Not every economist I talked to for this story predicted that inflation would remain high over the next several months. Dean Baker, a co-founder of the liberal Center for Economic Policy Research, predicted that inflation would drop in the next few months. “In terms of how people perceive it in their lives, there’s very good likelihood that it will drop,” Baker said. “If you just look at the inflation rates that we’re seeing in the three months before the election, there’s a very good chance that it’s going to be down quite a bit from where it is today.”

In that scenario, the tables would almost certainly flip on Republicans. Democrats would embrace talking about the economy at every campaign stop in the country and tout the Biden economy as a roaring success, which, aside from inflation, it pretty much is, in terms of job creation and gross domestic product growth, and to a lesser extent wages.

But even Biden himself has indicated that ongoing domestic and international events will contribute to high costs at home. “As I have said from the start, there will be costs at home as we impose crippling sanctions in response to Putin’s unprovoked war, but Americans can know this: The costs we are imposing on Putin and his cronies are far more devastating than the costs we are facing,” Biden said in a statement last week in response to a consumer price index report that showed rising inflation.