The Democrats Betrayed the People of D.C.

The shock was made all the more profound by the expectation that this would be the year things changed for D.C. Years of Republican control of Congress, then the White House, had worn on locals and lawmakers: Residents suffered an insurrection in their backyard, saw their city walled off and flooded with riot police they did not call upon during peaceful protests, and watched as anti-vaccine activists ran maskless through their city with glee. (Meanwhile, they heard Republicans argue that D.C. shouldn’t be a state because it would make parking at the Capitol more difficult and because it doesn’t have any car dealerships or landfills.) So by January 2021, when Democrats took a slim majority in Congress and Joe Biden took his oath of office, a city that is used to out-of-towners sticking their fingers in and swirling them around for fun had a little hope that it might soon be able to decide some things for itself.

“I have to remind myself that legitimacy and common sense are not always what drive outcomes in Congress.”

With a president in the White House who expressed support for D.C. statehood and federal cannabis decriminalization, Mayor Muriel Bowser spoke with renewed enthusiasm about the prospect of the district becoming truly independent as the House voted for a second time to make D.C. the fifty-first state. Misguided or not, the catastrophes D.C. endured during the later months of Donald Trump’s presidency, followed by unprecedented grassroots support for the initiative, gave rise to a collective sense that statehood was an achievable goal. The D.C. Council held its first-ever public hearing last November on legalizing pot and began considering how it could regulate the gray market of cannabis gifting that has developed in the city since the 2014 ballot initiative passed.

The political situation just four months after that hearing is markedly different. On the morning that congressional leaders unveiled their spending bills, the mood in D.C. could be described only as like someone sticking a pin in a full balloon. The city didn’t just lose the chance to create a legal weed market—it also lost the hope that people on Capitol Hill might think differently about its right to do so.

Some lawmakers, like Norton and D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson, still lay the blame solely at Republicans’ feet. “Clearly the dysfunction that exists in Congress means that they need Republicans on board to move spending bills,” says Mendelson, adding that he doesn’t blame Democrats for trying to move legislation. Norton notes that the House was able to easily eliminate the budget riders in its draft spending bill because the chamber has a more comfortable Democratic majority; it was a tougher sell in the Senate, where the party has less leverage.