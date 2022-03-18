If Xi Wants Out of His Putin Bromance, He Sure Isn’t Acting Like It

According to Sheena Chestnut Greitens, an associate professor at the LBJ School of Public Affairs and China expert, there is also no evidence that Beijing is backing away from Russia. If anything, says Greitens, “China has pretty clearly doubled down.”

Greitens notes that in international organizations, China initially abstained on votes regarding the conflict, including in the General Assembly’s condemnation of Russia’s actions. Now China is actively siding with Moscow, including in a recent symbolic vote in the International Court of Justice ordering Russia to “suspend” military operations in Ukraine. China was the only country on the court to vote alongside Russia.

According to Lyle Goldstein, director of Asia engagement at Defense Priorities, Xi’s tacit support for Putin and his ill-begotten military foray into Ukraine reflects the trajectory of relations between Moscow and Beijing over the past 20 years. “The two countries have developed a deep trust, not just at the top, but at all levels,” says Goldstein, “and it’s not going to be shaken by a momentary crisis.”