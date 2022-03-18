If Xi Wants Out of His Putin Bromance, He Sure Isn’t Acting Like It

While China may not be happy about the position it is in due to Russia’s strategic incompetence, those hoping that Xi will break with Putin are likely to be disappointed. Maintaining its close relationship with Moscow—even in its increasingly weakened and isolated form—beats the alternative of losing perhaps its most important international partner.

In the three weeks since Russian troops crossed the Ukrainian border, Chinese officials have struggled to stake out a neutral position on the invasion, calling for restraint on all sides and even refusing to label the conflict a war. Writing in The Washington Post this week, Qin Gang, the Chinese ambassador to America, declared in anodyne language typical of the China response, “Neither war nor sanctions can deliver peace.”

Yet at the same time, on Chinese state television, Russia’s propaganda about the war is being fully embraced, as Russian officials have been given ample opportunity to spread misinformation with little pushback or criticism.