How My Great-Uncle Swindled Hitler Out of Precious Canadian Nickel Before WWII

Once a deal had been arranged in Toronto at a slightly inflated price, Freeman and his business associates (all of them Jewish) demanded a few unusual conditions. The Hamburg-bound cargo had to be labeled “scrap metal” ostensibly to bamboozle Canadian customs. An obscure testing lab was hired to assay the metal because using the leading firm in the field would supposedly alert the Canadian nickel cartel. For secrecy, the cargo inspection took place at odd hours and under peculiar conditions, aided by a $5,000 bribe to the man who was certifying the cargo. It also didn’t hurt that the metal was shipped by the freighter Liberty out of Halifax, Nova Scotia, in early March 1936 with the sub-freezing weather limiting anyone’s last-minute curiosity about the transaction.

Freeman learned an important lesson during his years in show business—when to get off the stage. With the bogus nickel sailing across the Atlantic and the modern equivalent of $2 million in his bank account (soon to be looted by his confederates), Freeman headed to Asia. While he was buying and selling jewels and fakes, the angry middlemen representing Germany in the nickel deal obtained a New York City indictment charging my great-uncle with grand larceny for defrauding the Nazis.

A year later, living well in Los Angeles, Freeman was arrested on a fugitive warrant while reclining in the back of his chauffeured limousine just after he left Mae West’s apartment at midnight. After a night in lockup, Freeman met the press, delivering lines like this in a foghorn voice: “Hitler ain’t got a thing on me.” The LA papers knew how to play this morality tale. The front page of the Herald and Express featured a picture of Freeman on the left (“Adolf Hitler Got Just Exactly What He Paid For!”) and a frowning photo of the Nazi leader on the right (“Fuhrer Adolf Hitler ‘Hooked’ in Buying Nickel from Mr. Bernstein, Claim”). This kind of publicity and the support of leading Jewish figures in Hollywood like singer Al Jolson convinced Republican California Governor Frank Merriam to refuse to extradite Freeman to New York for the Hitler hustle.