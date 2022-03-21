Hit the Rails, Amtrak Joe!

A Biden whistle-stop tour should be far more ambitious than just a few hours devoted to photo ops and some glib rhetoric about Abraham Lincoln being dubbed “The Railsplitter.” Biden’s trip doesn’t have to be overly political, but merely following the Amtrak route map would reap major electoral benefits. The president might embark on a four-day See-America-Up-Close tour from Philadelphia to St. Paul. This route from the Schuylkill River to the Mississippi would take Biden to the kinds of small towns and struggling cities where the Democrats have lost major ground in the last decade.

No modern politician is as closely associated with trains as Joe Biden. After his wife and infant daughter were killed in a car crash following his election to the Senate, Biden religiously rode the train home to Wilmington to be with his young sons. As Biden, who has taken an estimated 8,200 round trips, put it last year, “I’ve been riding an Amtrak for almost as long as there’s been an Amtrak.” That helps explain why Biden managed to railroad through Congress the largest influx of funding since Amtrak was created in 1971 from the wreckage of the nation’s neglected passenger train lines.

A Biden itinerary along existing Amtrak routes could cross some of the most hotly contested U.S. landscape—especially the swing states of Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin. There are gubernatorial races in each, along with Ohio and Minnesota. And Democratic chances of maintaining their Senate majority partly depend on winning a GOP-held open seat in Pennsylvania; knocking off Trump toady Ron Johnson, who’s running for his third term in Wisconsin; and exploiting a potentially bloody Republican primary to pick up the open seat in Ohio.