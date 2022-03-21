Hit the Rails, Amtrak Joe!

With Biden desperate to escape the White House bubble as omicron ebbs, no form of campaigning suits both this president and this political moment like an old-fashioned whistle-stop tour. Think of Harry Truman aboard his 1948 campaign train, the Ferdinand Magellan, denouncing the “do-nothing Republican Congress.” All presidential political travel is symbolic—far more about media imagery than personally connecting with individual voters. But if Air Force One conjures up the grandeur of the presidency, a train trip carries a sense of accessibility and a much-needed whiff of small-town populism.

Ever since Dwight Eisenhower embraced jet travel as the norm during his second term, presidents have mostly seen the nation they govern from 40,000 feet. But because all White House advance staffs operate out of the same limited playbook (the Secret Service is unlikely to approve a cross-country motorcycle tour), almost every president since Ike has experimented with rail travel. In 2009, for example, Barack Obama boarded a train in Philadelphia (and was joined by Biden in Wilmington) for a trip to Washington for his inauguration.

But even when presidents have hit the rails, it’s usually been a short jaunt. Ronald Reagan created a major stir in 1984 by merely taking a one-day, 150-mile Ohio train trip from Dayton to Toledo. Ever since Air Force One hit the skies, presidents have generally tended to swoop down to visit places that are an easy limousine ride from a major airport. TV viewers don’t care whether a visiting president holds an event in the Atlanta suburbs or halfway across Georgia. But the people who live outside major metropolitical areas are perpetually consigned to literal flyover country.