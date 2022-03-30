The Lesson in Republicans’ Alarming Embrace of “Classical Education”

The prospect of publicly funded religious charter education is troubling, and it is understandably tempting for progressives and centrists to reject the movement wholesale. At its worst, it is undoubtedly reactionary, racist, and tribalistic. At the same time, its proponents identify a host of genuine problems. Their solutions may be misguided, but their diagnoses aren’t entirely wrong. Conservatives are right to rethink the relationship between schools and citizenship and to be disillusioned with the College Board’s stranglehold. And they are likewise smart to rethink the alignment between high school and college. Many mainstream champions of the liberal arts focus exclusively on higher education. Frequently, professors view themselves as rescuing students from high school rather than building on it. “Classical education” offers a model of alignment among participating high schools and colleges that helps them get away from the College Board’s metric-obsessed, arid, altogether terrible Advanced Placement program. If we had robust funding for humanities research, perhaps universities could pursue systematic initiatives to bolster public school teachers’ knowledge of and enthusiasm for literature. As it stands, circuit courts agree that public school teachers cede free speech to school boards, and the curricular options from which they choose are often authorized by profit-minded test-makers.

Of course, replacing one form of blind adherence to authority with another—replacing technocracy with a circumscribed set of books blessed by a right-wing Christian consensus—is not the answer. Staking space for pluralism requires dedicated effort. In 1943, Justice Robert Jackson warned of the danger in doctrinal approaches to schooling: “Those who begin coercive elimination of dissent soon find themselves exterminating dissenters. Compulsory unification of opinion achieves only the unanimity of the graveyard.” Whatever the purpose of the humanities at the college level, in high school, reading books together facilitates discussion and community while promoting insight and pleasure. The neoliberal drive to quantify, simplify, and replicate is incompatible with these aims. Despite their claims to the contrary, so are classical charters, which are part of the attack on public education that goes by the name “school choice.” Censorship laws and replication of standardized book lists, in Jackson’s words, impose worrying degrees of “ideological discipline.”

Corrective organizations like Diverse Books and #DisruptTexts promote teaching newer materials that feature a broader range of characters and themes. But renouncing older books in the name of progress risks cultural amnesia. Ralph Ellison’s commentary on the American canon in Invisible Man, too confrontational about race, sex, and communism to appear on classical charter reading lists, suggests an alternative way of grappling with ancestry and heritage. For the narrator, inheritance—familial and cultural—offers the promise of a legible pattern in a chaotic world. By the epilogue’s final pages, the narrator realizes it’s his own responsibility to build on a dense web of influences and develop a unique identity worth acting upon. The narrator is not at peace with his past or with the nation’s—to the contrary, wrestling with both energizes him. As he explains to the reader, “I sell you no phony forgiveness, I’m a desperate man—but too much of your life will be lost, its meaning lost, unless you approach it as much through love as through hate. So I approach it through division. So I denounce and I defend and I hate and I love.” In the novel, hope for democracy rests on a careful examination of the American desire for origins, and, ultimately, a rejection of tribalism and ease in favor of deliberation, diversity, and nuance.