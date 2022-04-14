Democracy in Peril

Never let it be forgotten that the world’s oldest democracy was one man’s wobbly conscience away from losing that claim in 2021. Vice President Mike Pence did the right thing in the end on January 6 of last year, but by all accounts, he spent days, if not weeks, considering doing Donald Trump’s bidding and refusing to certify the electoral certificates affirming Joe Biden’s election as president. In his conversation with Dan Quayle, whom he called for advice, Pence listened as Quayle told him that the vice president had no such authority and then responded: “You don’t know the position I’m in.” So he was looking for ways. The election could have been tossed to the House of Representatives, which would have voted—because the vote is by state delegation, and Republicans controlled 27 of those—to hand the White House to the candidate who lost the Electoral College and the popular vote by over seven million ballots nationally, as well as every recount and some 60 legal challenges to those results.

This country has confronted, and survived, many crises. But this is something we’ve never faced before. One of our two major political parties is—and gleefully, right in front of our noses—taking steps to ensure that it can succeed in 2024 at what it failed to pull off in 2020. This is without precedent. Even in the 1850s, our political parties agreed on the rules. The states that seceded to form the Confederacy didn’t try to argue that John Breckinridge really won the 1860 election. They accepted the reality of Abraham Lincoln’s victory. They left the Union over it, but they never tried to argue that his victory was legally illegitimate or pressure secretaries of state to find a few thousand votes.