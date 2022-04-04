Carbon Removal Isn’t the Solution to Climate Change

The mitigation scenarios cited by the IPCC also try to optimize costs using Nordhausian assumptions. The difference is that they also have an externally imposed goal of lower temperature targets. This imposed goal forces the models to hypothesize deployment of CDR at multigigaton scales in the second half of the twenty-first century in order to erase the emissions that will have been generated by the continuance of the fossil fuel system. In other words, they posit reaching a temperature target of 1.5 degree Celsius using some reforestation and massive amounts of BECCS because their assumptions produce extended emissions and then massive CDR deployment, which they interpret as being more “cost effective” than immediate decarbonization. (And BECCS is particularly attractive to these models because they see it as producing energy, in the form of biofuels, on the way to drawing carbon out of the atmosphere.)

But this understanding of what is “cost-effective” depends on lots of assumptions. Like Nordhaus’s DICE model, the IPCC’s integrated assessment models are “perfect foresight” models, which is to say they model CDR as if we already know that it will work at scale. The models aren’t pricing in the risk that CDR might fail. Nor do they price the risks of the way that building and deploying planetary-scale CDR might compete with other industries or constrain energy supplies. They don’t consider the possibility that global heating might lead to fire or flood destroying bioenergy crops, making CDR itself more expensive and difficult. The integrated assessment models also assume that the economy is and will remain at full capacity, frictionless, and cost-optimized. And they take for granted the economy will continue to grow exponentially despite global heating, because they estimate climate damages will cost only a few percentage points on the margins. And so they imagine that everyone will be richer later this century, which allows them to find that removing carbon dioxide later will be relatively cheaper than phasing out fossil fuels now.

These models calculate fossil fuel phaseout to be so expensive because they represent all of climate policy with a simple carbon tax—the one measure that would likely contract economic growth. And they model this tax as slowly ramping up on a trajectory that supposedly finds an “optimal” balance between the costs of climate policy and the costs of climate damages, which they lowball. Models with different inputs find that warming can be held at well below two degrees Celsius more cheaply overall, and with much lower CDR deployment, if carbon prices start high and then drop as the risk of climate change goes down. Finally, like Nordhaus’s DICE, the mitigation scenarios in the IPCC report vastly overestimate the price of renewable energy, which has dropped so precipitously that solar is now the cheapest electricity in history. When renewables are priced accurately in mitigation scenarios, the value of CDR drops up to 96 percent, depending on the energy system sector under consideration. The lead author of the IPCC’s Special Report on 1.5° C, Joeri Rogelj, admitted in 2019 that “the perceived linkage between end-of-century outcomes and the amount of [CDR] is not robust; instead it is to a large degree driven by the design characteristics that underlie the cohort of scenarios that is currently available in the literature.”