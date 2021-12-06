Biden’s Campaign Promises to Crack Down on Emissions Have Disappeared

In the summer of 2019, the presidential campaign of Joe Biden, then merely a milquetoast former vice president, surprised climate change advocates with an ambitious proposal to cut carbon emissions. Biden was suddenly offering much more than tax incentives for green businesses or an expansion of electric car infrastructure. He embraced many of the tenets of the Green New Deal while promising to punish the companies responsible for heavy greenhouse gas emissions; he promised laws against greenhouse gas profligacy that would be enforceable and said he would bring the hammer down on violators. This was greeted with approval from many climate hawks, even if they weren’t convinced he had transformed into AOC overnight. A host of climate-related groups worked hard to bring Democratic voters to the polls in the general election, with the message that whatever their qualms about Biden, he had done enough to earn their support.

The people who were won over by this pledge haven’t forgotten. “We mobilized record youth turnout in 2020 for Joe Biden and Democrats on the promise that Biden would deliver on a bold climate agenda,” Ellen Sciales, a spokesperson for the Sunrise Movement, told me. “If Biden doesn’t follow through on his climate plan, he risks disillusioning young voters and being the president that didn’t do everything he could on climate when he had the chance.”

A key to Biden’s plan was an “enforcement mechanism” for compelling companies to meet emissions-reduction goals. The precise nature of the mechanism wasn’t spelled out in the 2020 campaign or afterward, but the idea would be not only to keep climate progress on track via legal mandates but to “hold polluters accountable for the damage they’ve inflicted on our poorest and most vulnerable communities,” according to a Biden campaign tweet from the primary.