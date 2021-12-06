Biden’s Campaign Promises to Crack Down on Emissions Have Disappeared

The Sunrise Movement, however, still gave Biden’s plan an “F-” rating in December 2019 and endorsed Bernie Sanders. So as the primary heated up, Biden revamped the plan in order to address the concerns of the base. As he rolled out a new version, he said, “I want young climate activists, young people everywhere, to know: I see you. I hear you. I understand the urgency, and together we can get this done.” His final plan moved the marquee deadline closer to the present—an end to electricity-sector greenhouse gas emissions by 2035 instead of an economy-wide end of greenhouse gas emissions by 2050—but the “enforcement mechanism” that would make this all possible remained mysterious.

When he was elected, this was a fairly powerful example of the scope of Biden’s vision, for better or worse. “An enforcement mechanism to make all people and nations of the earth comply with a green climate change agenda?” asked Andy Roman of a Christian conspiracy blog called Advent Messenger. “That certainly sounds like what is described in the book [of] Revelation 13:12-17.”

But nearly a quarter of the way through his first term, Biden has not heavily promoted any such potential mechanism. The original vision of the Build Back Better Act contained a provision called the Clean Energy Performance Program, or CEPP, and while it ignored emissions from transportation, agriculture, and deforestation, it would have represented a crackdown, albeit a mild one, on greenhouse gases emitted by energy utilities. Enforcement would have taken the form of fees for missing emissions-reduction targets, and they wouldn’t have been extremely harsh fees. In October, Bruce C. Buckheit, formerly the Environmental Protection Agency’s director of air enforcement, wrote a report for Friends of Earth, pointing out the CEPP’s shortcomings, among them a definition of clean energy that included fossil gas and a rather uninspiring necessary reduction in the use of said gas to 2017 levels, rather than zero. The greatest virtue of the CEPP, however, was that Congress could pass it through budget reconciliation, so it didn’t need a filibuster-proof majority to become law.