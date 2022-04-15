Marine Le Pen’s Climate Policy Has a Whiff of Ecofascism

This round, Le Pen pledged to block renewable energy proactively and cast wind turbines, in particular, as a blight upon the beauty of the French countryside. Her “Marie Curie” energy plan—named for the famed Polish-French physicist—would see nuclear power provide 81 percent of France’s power by 2050, including nuclear power plants and small modular nuclear reactors. Hydropower would account for 8 percent, and hydrogen, for both industrial and residential use, would be 9 percent of the energy mix. Wind is nowhere to be found, while solar would account for 2 percent and bioenergy for 1 percent.

This isn’t so far from business as usual—France now gets roughly 70 percent of its power from nuclear—or from Macron’s program, which also embraces nuclear in addition to renewables. (Mélenchon and Jadot both advocated a transition away from nuclear on the campaign trail.) But even advocates for nuclear power have said that Le Pen’s plans to rapidly expand France’s fleet of nuclear power plants is unrealistic. Bernard Doroszczuk, head of the country’s nuclear regulator, told Le Monde recently that the need to retire existing plants and the cost of new ones make it unlikely that nuclear will meet more than half of France’s electricity demand by 2050. Rising electricity prices and the ballooning cost of the country’s nuclear and hydropower programs have led the current government to consider fully renationalizing the power company EDF, which is already 84 percent owned by the French government.

During her campaign, Le Pen focused on the cost-of-living crisis in France as an appeal to rural and working-class voters, some of whom have already elected local National Rally governments. The Gilets Jaunes, or Yellow Vests, uprisings of 2018—when the country erupted over Macron’s proposal to raise the fuel tax to fill a gap left by his tax breaks for the wealthy—loom large as well. Le Pen’s campaign continually emphasized her pledge to reduce the value-added tax on consumer goods—including petrol—from 20 percent down to 5.5 percent; a poll from the Financial Times found that voters who rely on cars were more likely to support her now than in 2017. “This is an indirect way to support Putin’s war in Ukraine, by helping people buy fossil fuels” from Russia, Charbonnier says.