Marine Le Pen’s Climate Policy Has a Whiff of Ecofascism

Rising concerns about the climate helped revive the fortunes of several Western European Green Parties during the European Parliament elections in 2019. But in the first round of French elections on April 10, much of the French climate vote and leftist vote in general went to democratic socialist Jean-Luc Mélenchon, founder of La France Insoumise; climate-conscious voters were drawn both to his ambitious climate program and the prospect of keeping Le Pen out of the second round. Green Party candidate Yannick Jadot’s refusal to join other center-left forces in consolidating behind Mélenchon angered some voters worried about vote-splitting: With over 7.7 million votes in total, Mélenchon came within 500,000 votes of besting Le Pen. Jadot got 1.6 million.

Several other factors weighed in Le Pen’s favor, though. Since her first run in 2017, she has sought to rebrand the party (once known as the National Front) away from her father’s Holocaust denial and open racism. This time, she had help. With a boost from France’s corporate-owned media, polemicist Éric Zemmour ran to Le Pen’s right on plans to ban non-French names and openly opined about such things as “great replacement” theory, the conspiracy theory (popular among white supremacists in the United States as well) that migration will upend white European dominance. With Zemmour to her right, Le Pen could paint herself as comparatively respectable.

Le Pen’s climate platform combines environmentalism, nostalgia, and xenophobia in a way that might be unfamiliar to a U.S. audience but in Europe carries strong overtones of ecofascism. Unlike right-wing politicians in the U.S., Le Pen doesn’t plan to withdraw from the Paris Agreement. She supports lowering emissions, at least nominally. Drawing inspiration from her adviser, French essayist and member of the European Parliament Hervé Juvin, Le Pen and other members of the National Rally, or R.N., have articulated a blood and soil–style “localism” that praises borders as a means of protecting France’s pristine nature against the “invasive species” of migrants, asserting that “Europe is the land of Europeans.” Some have speculated that Juvin could even enter the Cabinet if Le Pen wins. Like her, Juvin appears to have some admiration for Russia’s government. He was one of three R.N. members of the European Parliament to be sanctioned recently for participating in an unofficial election-monitoring trip to Russia last September.