Is Conor Lamb Collapsing Against John Fetterman in Pennsylvania?

Lamb is in a bit of a nightmarish situation. His war chest is low and, although the pro-Lamb super PAC is providing air cover for him, he’s still not matching his primary archenemy with a few weeks to go. His only realistic play outside of some external Hail Mary in his favor is to amp up the acrimony in the race and attack Fetterman on anything he can. The danger there is that could leave lasting scars for Pennsylvania Democrats and depress some of the voters the eventual nominee needs in the general election. The two candidates will have their first debate on Thursday night.

Speaking of the Republican side, for much of the race it seemed like former Bridgewater CEO David McCormick was the sure bet for the nomination. McCormick’s credentials and approach to the race seemed impeccably tailored to Trumpy Republicans. A former undersecretary of the Treasury for International Affairs during the Bush administration, he’s married to former Trump administration deputy national security advisor Dina Powell. One of McCormick’s first moves in his Senate bid was to hire the same Republican consulting firm that advised Republican Glenn Youngkin on his successful gubernatorial campaign. He filled his campaign with alumni of the Trump administration but in the end Trump’s endorsement went to Oz. There hasn’t been much polling since Trump endorsed, but the two most recent polls since Trump’s endorsement have shown Oz in the lead either by mid-single digits. The outcome is still uncertain. McCormick has been able to leverage his Wall Street connections to enjoy a steady flow of money and his advisers have vowed to go on and win the primary for McCormick, Trump’s endorsement be damned.

Trump said in his endorsement that he was drawn to endorse Oz partially because Oz’s background is in TV as the host of Surgeon Oz. He’s clearly an unconventional candidate (how many former Turkish soldiers run for federal office?) with some of the normal credentials of a modern candidate: Like Fetterman, he’s a Harvard grad.