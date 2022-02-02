Democrats Can Win the Pennsylvania Senate Seat—if They Don’t Slaughter One Another First

The Democratic primary is increasingly looking like a major battleground for two rival factions within the Democratic Party. Lamb has long associated himself as of the more moderate or establishment wing of the party as someone who represents a swing district, Fetterman is a longtime ally of the Bernie Sanders-progressive wing. There’s almost no way these two don’t become champions for their opposing factions as the nomination nears.

It’s important to note that Republicans have their own increasingly heated primary. David McCormack, a former hedge fund executive who served in the George W. Bush administration’s Treasury Department, has been leveraging his finances and financial connections to rise to contention in the Republican primary. He’s running against former television host Dr. Mehmet Oz, former Republican nominee for Lt. Gov. Jeff Bartos, and former Trump administration ambassador Carla Sands (who saw a major staff exodus among lackluster fundraising numbers). As with Democrats, there’s no sign that the primary will dwindle down to just one candidate, officially or otherwise. The candidates in the Republican primary are also jostling to most closely associate themselves with former President Donald Trump. It’s unclear who has the inside track at the moment but McCormack and Oz both have attributes that could easily propel them to victory: name identification and money. Support for Trump is a valuable commodity in the primary as well but that could end up being a liability in the general election.

For Republicans, this Senate race is somewhat important. Pennsylvania tilts blue, and it even elected a Democratic governor during Trump’s rise to the presidency and time in office. For Republicans, winning the Senate race would allow them to retain a seat that could very easily fall into Democratic hands. But Pennsylvania isn’t the biggest priority for the GOP this cycle. There are too many races where they look to have the advantage and flip a Senate seat: Georgia, New Hampshire, and Arizona all look flappable. So they don’t really need Pennsylvania.

For Democrats the situation is far more serious. Pennsylvania is the best pickup opportunity for them this cycle. In the most realistic scenarios where Democrats retain control of the Senate, they will do so by the thinnest of margins. In other words, a flip of this seat would help Democrats keep and maybe expand their Senate majority, thereby making Joe Manchin’s machinations less pivotal.