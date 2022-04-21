Macron Nails Le Pen on Putin: “You Are a Dependent of Russia”

This was only one of many points on which Macron’s knowledge of technical details allowed him to make his opponent seem ill-prepared to replace him. He accused her of being a “climate skeptic,” while she countered, rather weakly, that he was a “climate hypocrite”—one of several points in the debate at which she accused her adversary of hypocrisy, but which she didn’t manage to make stick (on trade, notably).

Security and immigration were the themes on which the differences between the candidates were most glaring. “I will be the president of le régalien,” Le Pen announced in her opening statement, using the term, redolent of monarchy, that the French reserve for the functions of national security and law enforcement. Gilles Bouleau, the elder of the two moderators, asked both candidates if they could “guarantee” that at the end of their five years in office there would be less violence, less crime, and less insecurity in France. Le Pen gave her unsurprising answer (yes), which Macron promptly deflated by retorting to the moderator that, “Asked as you have asked it, it’s impossible to answer no to your question.” He went on to supply facts and figures about what he had already done to improve the security of the French (such as hiring 10,000 more police, increasing the budget of the courts, and beefing up protection against cyberattacks), while Le Pen insisted that the country had sunk into “barbarity and savagery” and was plagued with “anarchic and massive immigration.” She promised to rearm the police “morally,” by which she apparently meant that nothing law enforcement did to suppress “barbarity and savagery” would be subject to criticism, much less prosecution. She would ensure that sentencing was swift and certain and build more prisons to hold the expected hordes of barbarians.

This built toward the predictable clash over Islam. Le Pen wants to ban the wearing of the veil in all public places, not just in schools and government offices. This, she claims, is to battle Islamism. But Macron insisted that the veil is a sign of religion, not politics, and that to ban it would be contrary to the constitution. This led to a clash over how the constitution can be amended. If you ban the veil, Macron warned, “you will foment a civil war.” Can France, the country that gave the Enlightenment its name, really be the first country to ban religious insignia in public? he mused, before asking how many police Mme Le Pen would dispatch to remove the veils of women who chose to wear them of their own free will. Le Pen, of course, insisted that nearly all women who wear the veil are forced to do so either by threat of punishment or fear of being denounced as “impure.”