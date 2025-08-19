Federal Agents Are the New Proud Boys

In that sense, nothing about the assault on Saturday stood out so much as it captured all these dynamics in the span of three minutes. It laid bare, too, how this takeover of an American city—the nation’s capital, no less—has been brewing in the far-right imagination for a long time. “You guys are ruining the country,” said one of the bystanders to the masked agents, and one of them responded, “Liberals already ruined it.” Once, it was far-right groups who flooded cities in the summertime, in masks and tactical vests, looking for a fight; now, those groups have no need to be in the streets, with ICE and other federal agents carrying out their mission for them. As one Proud Boy organizer said at a Portland rally in 2018, “For all the illegals trying to jump over our border, we should be smashing their heads into the concrete.”

What we are seeing now flows from those dramatic street confrontations, brought on by groups such as Patriot Prayer and the Proud Boys nearly a decade ago, when they made Portland their target and Patriot Prayer leader Joey Gibson pledged, “the stench-covered and liberal-occupied streets of Portland will be CLEANSED.” Gibson was running as a Republican for the Washington state Senate at the time, and the Portland Police Bureau was in close contact with Patriot Prayer organizers, as reporting by Willamette Week exposed. The police regarded them as “much more mainstream” than leftist counter-protestors, arresting more of them than Proud Boys or Patriot Prayer members—even as the far right groups were advocating the murder of immigrants and leftists.

It is perhaps less perplexing to see law enforcement in Washington this week engaged in anti-immigrant, anti-“liberal” taunts knowing this. On Sunday, the ICE account on X posted a video of seven masked agents removing a large banner hanging in Mount Pleasant’s main plaza, reading “Chinga la migra, Mount Pleasant Melts ICE.” Clutching the torn-down banner, one agent said to the camera, “We’re taking America back, baby.” (A new banner quickly appeared in the same place: “They are fascists. We are artists. We melt ICE.”) It’s petty, it’s cruel, and it didn’t come from nowhere. Ahead of January 6, members of the Proud Boys stole and destroyed Black Lives Matter signs from two historically Black churches in D.C., as they posed for cameras in their tactical vests, and mockingly chanted “Whose streets? Our streets.”