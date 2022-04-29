Don’t Let the Tobacco Industry Use George Floyd to Kill a Ban on Menthol Cigarettes

Cigarette companies started targeting African American consumers in the 1940s, then stepped up those efforts considerably after cigarette ads were removed from TV and radio in the 1970s. They began pushing menthols to this new market in the 1950s, after a Brown & Williamson survey found that Black smokers showed a slight preference for them. Brown & Williamson’s Kool brand captured the market first, but Newport eventually displaced it as the market leader. Menthols were also an effective gateway to nicotine addiction because the menthol suppressed the novice smoker’s coughing response.

The culmination of this targeting was R.J. Reynolds’s introduction in 1990 of a menthol cigarette called Uptown. When the George H.W. Bush administration’s health and human services secretary, a Black physician named Louis Sullivan, heard about it, he blew his stack. Sullivan called the move “slick and sinister,” generating such unfavorable publicity for Reynolds that the company withdrew the product.

The cigarette companies strengthened their influence within the Black community by contributing to civil rights groups and historically Black colleges and universities and by underwriting jazz concerts and other cultural events with special appeal to Black Americans. (They made a parallel effort with women’s groups, as my late first wife, Marjorie Williams, documented in The Washington Post.) For years, Philip Morris gave heavily to the Congressional Black Caucus, with annual contributions sometimes exceeding $250,000. The organization’s dependence on tobacco money prompted many African American legislators to oppose restrictions on menthol cigarettes. As the late Representative John Lewis explained: “People are reluctant to criticize the giver, to bite the hand that feeds them.”