Don’t Let the Tobacco Industry Use George Floyd to Kill a Ban on Menthol Cigarettes

a prohibition on individual consumer possession or use, and FDA cannot and will not enforce against individual consumers for possession or use of menthol cigarettes. FDA’s enforcement will only address manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers, importers, and retailers.

Sharpton’s letter to Rice parroted talking points in an earlier email that R.J. Reynolds sent to the Office of Management and Budget’s Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs, which reviews proposed regulations before they’re published.

The regulatory war on cigarettes began in earnest in the 1980s, and it was bipartisan. Surgeon General Everett Koop issued a 1982 report showing that 30 percent of all cancer deaths were attributable to smoking, and used his bully pulpit to inveigh against the hazards of secondhand smoke. In 1987, Congress banned smoking on flights lasting less than two hours, and in 2000 it banned smoking on all flights. In 1990, San Luis Obispo, California, became the first city to eliminate smoking in all public buildings, including bars and restaurants. In 1995, the FDA said it would regulate tobacco products on the grounds that nicotine was a drug. In 2000, the Supreme Court ruled that the FDA lacked statutory authority to regulate nicotine, but in 2009 Congress gave the FDA back that power.

These laws, regulations, and local bans saved lives. Cigarette sales fell 16 percent in the 1980s, 21 percent in the 1990s, 30 percent in the aughts, 28 percent in the teens. Cigarette smoking still kills 480,000 people per year, and it remains uncontested as the leading cause of preventable death in the United States. But tobacco-related deaths have fallen from about 260 deaths per 100,000 to about 200 deaths per 100,000. That’s because fewer people smoke.