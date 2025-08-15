Cash Payments Were Never Meant to Be a Cure-All for Poor Americans

There are a lot of reasons this study doesn’t support dismissing the idea of unconditional cash payments and further dismantling the safety net as we know it. The biggest one is that the years of this study included the first years of the Covid-19 pandemic. “We tend to forget, now, what a huge shock Covid was,” said Jane Waldfogel, a professor at the Columbia University School of Social Work, who wrote a book that came out this year called Child Benefits: The Smart Investment for America’s Future. “At the front end of Covid, there was that massive shock to people being sent home, and people moving in with relatives or not moving in with relatives. I mean, it was so disruptive.” Those disruptions led to serious stresses and quality-of-life changes during the pandemic, and there has been some evidence that it hurt children’s health and slightly delayed child development over that period. Those challenges affected everyone, including mothers and babies in the experiment group, and may also account for why they didn’t report lower levels of hardship.

Additionally, the federal government launched a temporary but generous safety net to help people weather the pandemic. In the first year, it issued three stimulus checks totaling $3,200 per individual (for those who made up to $75,000 in adjusted gross income), plus more for each child in the family. In addition, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance was relatively easy to qualify for, and was available to people who worked for themselves and worked only part-time, providing a $600 weekly federal supplement to what each state already provided—a sum that exceeded what many low-income workers might earn from working. Additionally, the child tax credit was transformed into a refundable tax credit—that is, as a tax refund check, even if you don’t owe taxes—that was distributed to parents monthly, up to as much as $3,600 a year for each child.

Importantly, the control group in “Baby’s First Years”—the parents who did not receive the monthly $333 the researchers were trying to assess—received these pandemic payments, which meant that they were better off than they might have been without the payments. The parents in the study group also received the additional money, which likely muted the effect of the $333 payments.