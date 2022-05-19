The famous athlete doubts the planet

is round and sweet. Its magnetic navel

adrift escapes like leaves turned dryly

underfoot. The moon, so

immense you can smell its breath,

demands its sugar like your Great

Aunt Ginny. A flame deflates atop

a skull. So sweet, this scent, so many

flies. Éluard writes, “the Earth

is blue like an orange.” Watch it quiver,

as on a Globetrotter’s finger. The universe,

a smoke-filled soap bubble, dances

iridescent in space. She aims the ember

of her cigarette at the moon in a puddle.

She shoots. Its extinction makes a swish.