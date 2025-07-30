How America Became Hostile to Shade

Guided by theories like the architect Oscar Newman’s “crime prevention through urban design,” LAPD’s reliance on aerial surveillance and security cameras has spawned endless requests for tree pruning—and since the city lacks the funding to do regular maintenance, it often opts to remove those trees entirely. During the pandemic, cops and city council members told housed residents frustrated by encampments on their blocks to “take away the comfort level” by trimming foliage to reduce shade. “This will at least force them to look for another place,” one officer wrote, neatly, if unintentionally, summarizing Los Angeles’s general approach to homelessness. Bloch frames this weaponization of shade as a form of hostile architecture, “no different from removing a bus bench so no one can sit there, or throwing boulders on sidewalks so no one can hang out there.”

It’s not as though L.A.’s leaders haven’t noticed that their city has a shade problem: The last three mayors have tried to put in more trees—in 2019, Mayor Eric Garcetti debuted a city-specific Green New Deal, which included a scheme to plant 90,000 by 2021, saying, “this is the fight of our lives.” But there are a lot of bureaucratic barriers to changing anything, Bloch explains, and the city seems to lack the political will to realize its big ideas. Despite his bellicose rhetoric back in 2019, Garcetti left office at the end of 2022 not having gotten anywhere near his goal. And even good-faith efforts are undermined by the city’s relentless war of attrition against its poorest and most marginalized residents. What use is planting a sapling that won’t provide meaningful shade for years when existing trees are being removed in order to chase homeless people down the block?

When tough times hit, trees tend to be the first things to go. This year, Mayor Karen Bass’s proposed budget included zero funds for new planting and significantly less money allocated toward maintaining the city’s existing tree canopy. The budget proposal was a study in austerity, in almost every respect but one: It lavished ever more money on the LAPD. If the city stays on course, there will be more officers and less shade—for them, or for protesters taking to the streets to voice their dissent and defend their neighbors from ICE, the unhoused people who sleep on the barren sidewalks of Skid Row, the street vendors who ply their wares there, the cleaning ladies who wait for the bus, or anybody else.