Can Indigenous Chileans Ever Return to their Land?

Catrileo is a leader of a new generation of Chilean writers who depict and theorize Mapuche life from the perspective of the urban diaspora. Her grandfather and father came to Santiago from La Araucanía in the 1970s; like others, they faced discrimination and stopped speaking Mapudungun, the Mapuche language. Catrileo was born in 1987 and grew up in a social-housing apartment on the southern periphery of Santiago. (Her mother is not Mapuche.) Instead of “Santiaguinos,” then, Catrileo and many of her peers and characters are warriaches—urban Mapuches. The term, a portmanteau of the Mapudungun words warria (city) and che (person), became commonly used in the 1990s.

For those who identify with it, the word offers a means to insist on Mapuche identity and resist assimilation. With the rural-to-urban migration that followed the reforms of the 1970s, the displaced Mapuche came to be seen as simply part of the city’s poor. This served the state’s narrative about Chile as a multicultural polity whose denizens enjoyed undifferentiated access to rights and privileges. The idea of a raza chilena initially coalesced in the early twentieth century as a notion of race that, in Richards’s words, “built on but elided” Indigeneity. This conception of the Chilean race distanced itself from “pure” whiteness, but it also distanced itself from mestizaje, or racial mixing between European-descended settlers and Indigenous Chileans. Someone like Catrileo is champurría, a word that evokes the action of swirling a mixed drink; one columnist decries it as being “neither ‘purely’ Mapuche nor ‘purely’ Chilean.” To identify as warriache and champurría, then, is to become interlocked with Mapuche land struggles, to assert an existence that the state would prefer to overlook, and to align oneself with the Indigenous side of a history of dispossession that remains contested.

“I have a wounded river / in the form of a canal / that shouts ‘Indian’ and throws me to the street.”

Catrileo’s work operates from within these open questions of Indigenous identity, severed connections to landscape, and the rural-urban divide from an intimate and feminist perspective. Her first book, in 2013, was a collection of poems titled Río herido, or “wounded river”—at once a translation of her Mapuche surname and a reference to the impoverished neighborhoods along two Santiago waterways where many Mapuche migrants settled. The poems capture an ambivalence to the experience of the urban Mapuche: “I have a wounded river / in the form of a canal / that shouts ‘Indian’ and throws me to the street,” reads one fragment; another proclaims, “The elements / dragged by the river / in its wounded journey / create deep fertile plains.”