In Search of the Common Good

In her 2011 article “THE EROSION OF THE PUBLIC GOOD: THE IMPLICATIONS OF NEO-LIBERALISM FOR EDUCATION FOR DEMOCRACY,” Catherine Broom, professor of education at the University of British Columbia, Kelowna, depicts a “small but lovely” park near her home, frequented by “individuals of all ages, who collectively enjoy it as a public space and a right of citizens in a democracy.” The loveliness of the park, however, is marred by a group of teenagers who often visit and leave behind various discarded items such as broken alcohol bottles, cigarette butts, and junk food containers. “These teens clearly value this public space as a right, but they lack awareness of the responsibility that is embedded within this right,” Broom explains. She describes a kindly old man “with a smile on his face and a greeting to all” who regularly cleans up the teenagers’ mess and argues that the attitude of the irresponsible teenagers parallels the ideology of neoliberalism, which classifies all goods as private goods. She laments that this ideology has spread from the business world into the realm of public education, to the latter’s extreme detriment.

In an essay titled “Dewey’s Liberalism and Ours,” the political philosophy scholar Michael J. Sandel excavates a divergent form of liberalism developed early in the twentieth century, during the Progressive Era. Classical liberalism, as well as its leftist, modernized version, egalitarian liberalism, were concerned principally with individual rights—in the first case, with individual rights against the state, in the second, with an individual’s right to a decent life in the context of modern industrial civilization. John Dewey’s principal concern was not with rights, however, Sandel explains. His principal focus was on the creation of a democratic process within which individual character and creativity could flourish. Dewey’s philosophy was one of communitarian liberalism (in Sandel’s seemingly paradoxical phraseology), and at its core was the institution of the public school and the process of education for citizenship and democracy.