How a Group of Michigan Parents Defeated Anti-Trans MAGA Activists

By the end of January 2022, the first petition for a recall election for two board members, over their alleged support for critical race theory and sexuality curriculum, had been rejected by the county election commission due to lack of signatures, and the second also failed when recall supporters did not submit enough signatures. Despite these failures, the citizens were undaunted, eager to use what they had learned from protesting mandates and CRT to make moves at the state level. What followed was a mess, a schism, a MAGA-ified telenovela.

The drama centered around an upset win by an election-fraud conspiracy theorist who beat out Trump’s pick for chairperson of the state Republican Party. Kristina Karamo, the winner, was the first Black person to hold the role. She believes abortion is a Satanic form of child sacrifice and campaigned saying her number one goal was to bring people to Christ. (Previously, Karamo was most famous for refusing to concede defeat in a 14-point loss for Michigan secretary of state.) Moeggenberg, who had been elected as a Republican state committee member in 2023, had been solidly behind Karamo during the election, but she soon became a force for her removal, blaming the chair for the fractiousness of the party and for driving away donors. Moeggenberg helped lead what was later referred to as a coup. In January 2023, GOP state committee members voted to remove Karamo from office. Predictably, Karamo refused to concede that she was properly voted out of office, even as courts ruled that she had been.

A bitter civil war began. Moeggenberg soon found herself under attack as several Karamo supporters and trolls fanned allegations that she was having an affair with failed Michigan House of Representatives candidate Andy Sebolt, Moeggenberg’s co-author of Pronouns. Pronouns. Pronouns. NOT SHMONOUNS.