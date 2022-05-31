Moms for Liberty Has Created Nightmares for Schools Across the Country

In many ways, this Social Justice Mom is a cautionary tale of what can happen to the child of a conservative if allowed free rein in the library. “Having access to information is what leads to this ‘liberal indoctrination,’” she laughed. Then she got serious. “I understand the landscape that Brandy is coming from,” she said. “If your entire community—your friends, your family, your spouse, your kids—are all ascribing to the same ideology, and you don’t really associate yourself with anyone else, it’s really hard to see outside that perspective.”

Brandy Howard’s daughter may not be in public school any longer, but the Moms for Liberty chair understands the importance of the system. “I have the resources to make sure she’s in a different environment. Not everybody does.”

When Brandy was a child, public school was one of the only things she had going for her. Her biological mother gave birth to her elder sister at 14 and to Brandy when she was 16. Their birth father was in jail. The two were quickly placed into foster care, then adopted together when Brandy was four. “My adopted family has their own issues.” A shadow passed over Brandy’s face. “Let’s just say it was not a fabulous childhood.”