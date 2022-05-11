The Democratic Party Is Shedding Latino Voters. Here’s Why.

Lopez is hardly a voice in the wilderness. He serves on the board of directors of the Asociación de Ministros Hispanos del Sur de la Florida, a Miami-based organization committed, as they explain in Spanish, to “the defense of values and effective participation in social action programs,” with a particular emphasis on banning abortion. A glance at the organization’s events calendar shows that it holds regular community gatherings and a Hispanic homeschooling conference and is participating in a conference with the Faith and Freedom Coalition, the organization founded by seasoned right-wing strategist Ralph Reed, and which it praises for supporting “the biblical values of faith, hard work, marriage, family, responsibility.”

In a substantial fraction of Latino populations, the shift in political allegiances is directly tied to a shift in religion. About half of American Latinos and Hispanics are Catholic, and increasing numbers identify as evangelical—many aligned with Pentecostal and charismatic sects, which are also on the rise in South and Central America. Whether in Miami or Southern California, the new religion often comes with strikingly similar political messages. At Houses of Light, a Latino-majority evangelical church in Northridge, California, a 2020 online voter guide, distributed among the congregants in advance of the 2020 presidential election, gave Donald Trump a four-star rating of “Very good,” while Joe Biden was given no stars and a rating of “Terrible. Don’t vote.”

Houses of Light’s lead pastor, Netz Gomez, has made no effort to disguise his opinion on how God wants the faithful to vote. At a 2018 gathering of the group Alianza de Pastores Unidos de San Diego, which took place at a Chula Vista megachurch and attracted dozens of Latino pastors along with members of their families and congregations, Netz stood at the podium and drew attention to a voter guide that was distributed to the members of the audience. “Please notice here,” he said in Spanish, “where it talks about the lieutenant governor, there are two candidates and they are Democrats. There was no choice for a person [with a little more values].” Netz opened the voter guide and pointed to the text. “These two people who are listed here, one of the lieutenant governor candidates has 99 percent of a secular vision,” he said. “Nothing of God. And the other candidate is a man who has 97 percent. It means that no one is good. [Do you understand]? There is no one to vote for.”