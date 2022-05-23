Representative Hakeem Jeffries, the chair of the House Democratic Caucus, has argued that the changes in the new map particularly disenfranchise Black voters. Jeffries has been thrown into the same district as Representative Yvette Clarke, another Black lawmaker. In an interview with The New York Times on Thursday, Jeffries called his fight against the new map “an all-hands-on-deck moment.”

A recent digital ad from Jeffries argues that the changes took “a sledgehammer to Black districts” and are “enough to make Jim Crow blush.” These included splitting up historically Black communities of Bedford-Stuyvesant in Brooklyn and Co-Op City in the Bronx into multiple districts, which opponents of the map argue dilutes the voices of Black voters. (Jeffries did not submit any comments formally for consideration by the special master; he sent a letter earlier in May to the judge who appointed Cervas asking for additional hearings for stakeholders to consult on the process, arguing that “thousands of my constituents, communities of color and millions of other New Yorkers are being denied a meaningful opportunity to present their views as it relates to legislative representation in Albany and in Congress.”) Cervas took these community complaints into consideration, reuniting Bedford-Stuyvesant and Crown Heights, another historically Black community in Brooklyn, into single districts. Responding to criticism about the initial map, Cervas said that the communities had been “inadvertently split.”

The special master received hundreds of comments making special appeals to change the district lines from Democrats opposed to the map, Republicans who think it could go further, and ordinary citizens. One letter outlined the cultural distinctions among Jewish communities in Manhattan, arguing that they should not be lumped together in one district as the new map suggests; this complaint did not end up changing Cervas’s mind. A letter submitted by Common Cause New York argued that Cervas had focused on compactness of districts at the expense of preserving the rights of historically marginalized communities. Other letters submitted by attorneys for the Democratic majorities in the state legislature argued that the map violated state law by unfairly disadvantaging incumbents.