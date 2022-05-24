The Dethroned King Is Losing His Midas Touch

J.D. Vance won his Ohio Senate primary with 32 percent. In Pennsylvania, Mehmet Oz, the TV doctor, is locked in a still-undecided Senate race with 31 percent. Janice McGeachin, whom Trump endorsed for governor, was walloped in the Idaho primary by incumbent Brad Little. McGeachin limped home with 32 percent of the vote. Madison Cawthorn, who is unlikely to be invited to a congressional orgy ever again, lost his North Carolina House primary with (wait for it) 32 percent of the vote. And two recent Georgia polls put Perdue at 30 and 28 percent.

Maybe these numbers are a coincidence. And it is true that in some of these races—particularly the Ohio Senate primary—almost all the major candidates vied to come across as Trump-can-walk-on-water zealots. One more caveat: Without the Trump endorsement, it is hard to imagine that Cawthorn (who may have set the all-time first-term congressional record for scandal) would have even won one-fifth of the vote for election.

But there are also hints that the Republican romance with the defrocked president has its limits. A surprisingly high 43 percent of Republicans in an early May NBC News poll said it was time to look forward to a new party leader rather than Trump. This fits with a late-April Washington Post-ABC News poll that found that 34 percent of self-identified Republicans believed that the GOP should not follow Trump’s lead in the future. In similar fashion, only 44 percent of Republican voters in a new CBS News poll want to make Trump’s favorite cause—refighting the 2020 election—a key issue. This below-the-surface Trump skepticism is an echo of 2016. It’s easily forgotten that the reality TV star became the de facto GOP nominee after he had won only about 40 percent of the delegates. And even that figure was inflated by the Republican love of winner-take-all primaries to artificially create an early decision.