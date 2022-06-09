America’s Gun Control Gridlock

The decline of the NRA offered an answer to this question, and it wasn’t a promising one. Gun control groups outspent the NRA for the first time in 2018, but the policy landscape didn’t change, and even Bloomberg’s personal presence on the debate stage in the 2020 primary couldn’t make guns into a wedge issue; indeed, some on the left, such as labor reporter Kim Kelly, have defended gun ownership as a necessary self-defense measure against violent fascists. Now that the NRA is back on its heels, it’s become clearer than ever that gun control advocates are fighting not against the might of a single organizational behemoth but against a looser network of long-standing gun rights supporters (many of whom share a range of other political affiliations), as well as political apathy and congressional gridlock, which are far less energizing enemies. By late 2020, a mere 5 percent of voters ranked gun control as one of the most important political issues. Even thoughts and prayers were hard to come by.

By the same token, there was no renaissance of conservative fear about gun seizures when Joe Biden took office, despite the fact that he has long been a stalwart proponent of gun control. This was in part because the NRA was struggling, but it was also because Biden himself had refused to make gun control a major policy plank. He took executive actions to target so-called ghost guns (guns without serial numbers) and certain pistol attachments, and he issued the usual calls to Congress for reform, but the president’s major strategy for fighting violence was to “fund the police,” not to take guns out of people’s hands. Even the fantasy-prone right found it hard to see Biden as the all-powerful villain that Obama had been for them, which meant there was no similar rebound in NRA membership. This was a continuation of the decline that began under Trump: For the institution to grow, gun owners need to believe there is a threat for them to fight against. Ten years after Sandy Hook, it’s harder than ever to make that case. The NRA may have been engulfed in turmoil, but only after achieving almost total success in shifting the terms of the gun control debate.

If Americans have long failed to agree on gun control law, they had until recently been able to agree that every gun death is an unspeakable tragedy. But on this matter, too, Sandy Hook marked a turning point. In the face of a horrific act of mass murder, a portion of Americans chose not to mourn the dead but to claim that their deaths never even happened. A basic consensus was, unthinkably, gone. In her new book about the aftermath of Sandy Hook, Elizabeth Williamson states up front that it’s “not a treatise on gun policy”; indeed, it isn’t even a book about mass shooting events. As the subtitle notes, it’s a book about An American Tragedy and the Battle for Truth. Williamson is a features writer for The New York Times, and, like Mak, she arrived at her subject well after the shooting itself. She started reporting on the issue only in 2018, when the victims’ families were facing a particularly cruel campaign of harassment.