Biden Finally Makes a Move on the Ghost Gun Scourge

More than 45,000 people died from gun-related injuries in 2020, a new record and a 14 percent increase from the previous year, according to an analysis of federal data by Pew Research. More than half of those gun deaths were suicides. Gun murders have also increased in recent years, increasing by 34 percent in 2020 over the previous year. Nearly 80 percent of homicides in 2020 involved a firearm. Multiple cities have seen a dramatic increase in homicides in recent years. According to data from consulting company AH Datalytics, murders are up by 2.9 percent in 2022 compared to this time last year. Crime is increasingly a priority among voters across party lines; a CBS News poll published on Sunday found that 74 percent of Republicans, 54 percent of independents, and 50 percent of Democrats believe crime is a high priority.

The rise in homicides is due in part to the proliferation of ghost guns. According to the ATF, roughly 20,000 suspected ghost guns were recovered during criminal investigations last year, a tenfold increase since 2016. The use of ghost guns has particularly proliferated in states with stricter firearm regulations, such as California, where 25 to 50 percent of guns recovered at crime scenes over the past 18 months were ghost guns, The New York Times reported. California Attorney General Rob Bonta told reporters in a Monday press call with Giffords, a gun control advocacy organization, that the number of ghost guns recovered at crime scenes in Los Angeles had increased by 400 percent since 2017.

“Rural to urban, coastal to inland, you can’t talk about crime without talking about gun violence and ghost guns,” Bonta told reporters. Monday’s announcement of the finalized rule comes after California and the Giffords organization sued the ATF in 2019 to close the loophole excluding ghost gun components from federal laws, and Everytown and four cities also sued the ATF in 2020.