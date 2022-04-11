Biden Finally Makes a Move on the Ghost Gun Scourge

Although President Joe Biden proposed new actions on gun violence prevention last year, they have not yet been finalized. In the meantime, advocates have grumbled that Biden was dragging his feet in nominating someone to lead the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, or ATF, which has not had a permanent director since 2015. (Biden’s previous nominee, David Chipman, withdrew his nomination amid opposition from gun rights groups and concerns from some Democrats.) Last week, several gun control advocacy groups gave Biden a D+ on a “Gun Violence Prevention Report Card.”

But the White House announced two actions this week that may placate Biden’s critics, at least for now: the nomination of Steven Dettelbach to lead the ATF and the issuance of the final rule to crack down on so-called “ghost guns,” unserialized and untraceable firearms made from components that can be purchased online.

“These updated regulations make clear that parts kits that can readily be converted into assembled firearms will be treated under federal law as what they are: firearms. And the manufacturers and sellers of these kits will be subject to the same federal laws as all other gun manufacturers and sellers,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said in an op-ed published in USA Today on Monday. The new rule will amend the definition of “firearm” and “frame and receiver” to cover kits and components that create ghost guns, allowing them to be treated like firearms under federal law. It will also require manufacturers who sell components to assemble into ghost guns to be licensed and run background checks on potential buyers.