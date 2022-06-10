We Should Have Busted OPEC While We Had the Chance

Private parties, including the International Association of Machinists, have over the years tried to do what DOJ will not and challenge OPEC under antitrust law. The lawsuits have been thrown out by judges on the grounds that OPEC enjoys “sovereign immunity,” even though OPEC isn’t a country, and that prosecuting OPEC would violate something called “Act of State” doctrine, which shoos plaintiffs away from foreign policymaking. As I’ve noted before, existing law exempts commercial activity from sovereign immunity and Act of State doctrine. Judges have ignored that because they’re afraid of creating an international economic crisis.



In May the Senate Judiciary Committee advanced the No Oil Producing and Exporting Cartels Act (NOPEC), which eliminates all conceivable legal barriers, real or imagined, to busting the oil cartel. The House Judiciary Committee advanced it last year. NOPEC is a bipartisan favorite that’s been introduced in every Congress for the past 22 years. (The first bill was sponsored by former Wisconsin Senator Herb Kohl, a Democrat.) But U.S. oil companies (which of course benefit from OPEC’s price-fixing) always oppose NOPEC, and it never goes anywhere. This go-round, the White House voiced concern about unintended consequences (more straightforward opposition would have been awkward because in 2006 one Senator Joe Biden cosponsored NOPEC), and it’s doubtful the bill will come this year to the House or Senate floor.



And so we tolerate an illegal cartel whose members include Russia under the warmongering Vladimir Putin. OPEC considered suspending Russia from its latest production targets, which in theory will rise next month by 638,000 barrels a day (though member countries have fallen short on earlier targets). Eventually it decided not to. Nobody expects Russia to meet the target (its oil output is falling, not rising), so in that sense it didn’t really matter. But excluding Russia would have freed Saudi Arabia to step up its own production substantially by filling Russia’s allotment. This is something the United States has been begging it to do to bring down gas prices. Now it won’t. The Saudis likely calculated that if there were no repercussions to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman murdering Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018, it was doubtful there’d be any repercussions to keeping Russia inside OPEC’s warm embrace.

