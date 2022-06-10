Nixon’s Resignation Won’t Solve America’s Problems

It was too late for McGovern then. The evidence was there but nobody believed it. Nemesis took two years.



Now the scandal is lanced, Nixon is out, and in the fervent national sigh of relief the result is said to “vindicate the system.” But where does this leave the constitutional process of impeachment? Its threat certainly caused the President to resign, but only after he had convicted himself. Will any other culprit so conveniently testify against himself in his own tapes? Nobody has so trapped himself for self-destruction since Shylock and his pound of flesh.



With a scandal like this almost any other government would have fallen and there would have been a national election, but lacking such a device we used the procedure of hue and cry. It convulsed the nation and almost interrupted orderly administration. And the climax did not bring a change of government but only a change of faces. No new mandate was formally ratified by the voters; and when Mr. Ford picks his new Vice President (confirmed by Congress) it will be a double selection in which the people had no part.

