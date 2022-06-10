Nixon’s Resignation Won’t Solve America’s Problems

Here was a President who regarded Americans as “children,” and who let his lawyer and 10 loyal Republicans on the Rodino committee defend him, at considerable risk, only to find out at the end that he had known about the cover-up all the time.

Compassion is a wonderful thing; it was urged after the Grant and Harding scandals by men who profited by it, and who went on to win the next presidential election for their party despite the scandal. Once again we have a Mr. Clean, and pleas to forget the past.



Mr. Nixon does not himself admit guilt. In a tearful farewell to the White House staff he boasted that nobody left his administration “with more of this world’s good than when he came in”; a rather inapt phrase from one who underpaid his taxes by $465,000. Nobody wants to be vindictive. But the Ervin committee leaves 377 pages about the mysterious Nixon-Rebozo relationship, the donation of recluse billionaire Howard Hughes of $100,000 (in $100 bills) after receiving antitrust favors in Las Vegas, and a 30-page “summary analysis of conflicting evidence” which leaves little doubt that somebody is lying; somebody has committed perjury. It is all very well to be compassionate but the continuing grand jury can’t drop its inquiry. There is circumstantial evidence that leftover campaign contributions passed through three Rebozo-associated trust accounts in Florida and ended up as Pat’s diamond earrings. If all Americans are equal under law these matters can’t be dropped, no matter how much Mr. Nixon has suffered.

