Joe Biden’s Debt Cancellation Games

Laura: Student debt cancellation is something they still could do. Why do you think they are not?

Ryan: I have only psychological suppositions. Arguably, Biden could do this without anyone else’s say so. He could just write it off and be done with it. I think you see a typical Democratic hesitancy, an unwillingness to do aggressive, boundary-pushing things if they can possibly help it. That smacks to them of Trump, or, worse, the socialist left. I think maybe more importantly, you see the class split in the Democratic Party, and a desire to discipline the young left, which you see from a lot of people like Josh Barro, Matt Yglesias—that type of person. The student debt football has become a sort of a weapon in that internal coalition argument.

Alex: It’s taken on a symbolic importance beyond the policy, which is, Which side is going to win this fight for the Democratic Party?

Ryan: Yeah. It is the case that young college graduates are a central constituency of the new, upcoming socialist groups. They’re arguing for student debt cancellation, and so telling them to shut up is a really popular thing. If you are dedicated to keeping AOC and all of the grimy hippies away from the levers of control inside the Democratic Party, casting student debt forgiveness as some sort of handout to Hamptons millionaires or whatever is a pretty potent rhetorical weapon.

Alex: Or Oberlin women’s studies grads who don’t want to pay their bills.

Ryan: “Why didn’t you get an engineering degree, you stupid feminist?”

Alex: It’s funny: You bring up AOC as a representative of the leftmost flank of the Democratic Party, but the politics on this have gotten very mainstream very quickly, which I think makes the White House’s ambivalence about it even odder. I know that your magazine, The American Prospect, has actually done some reporting on the debate within the party and within the White House. Chuck Schumer—no socialist he—spent Biden’s first year in office saying, “You got to cancel debt for people. You said you were going to do it. You’ve got to do it.”

Ryan: These things get mixed up. It definitely is not the case that it’s only Hamptons millionaires who would benefit here. I think Schumer is not a super accurate retail politician, but he’s more of a retail politician than Matt Yglesias. I think he sees that this is a winning issue for his coalition. It’s just the internal dynamics—you know, if Republicans had a thing like this, where a section of the party wanted something that maybe didn’t poll great, like it wasn’t a thing that was a super slam dunk, 90 percent approval, everyone loves it, they would just do it right away. They would sort of narrow-cast propaganda to the people who benefited, and then they would shut up about it. They would move on to Benghazi 2.0 or something.

Laura: It’s interesting—what you’re describing is basically that they have a political program and are able to achieve multiple goals. I think when we’re talking about student debt cancellation, we’ve been talking about it as, like, “This is one of the few things Joe Biden can still do.” Maybe the mistake is to talk about just being able to do one thing, because political parties tend to be successful when they can do lots of things.

Ryan: Yeah. I mean, it’s the kind of thing where Republicans—for all their faults—act like a political party much more than Democrats do. They have their agenda, they try to achieve their agenda, and then they move on to the next thing. They don’t wrap themselves around the axle of their own coalition for months and months, which is what the Democrats did with Biden’s Build Back Better agenda. This is a debate you could have solved with a couple of administration economists and aides and like 15 minutes, I think, on day one of the new administration: Do the write-off; onto the next thing. Ultimately, you know, I think it does have to come back to Biden. He’s in charge here, and if he wanted to make this happen, he’s the top dude. He makes the decision whether you’re going to write this executive order or not. He hasn’t shoved one of his economists up against the wall with his hand behind his back and said, “Tell me that it’s going to be a good thing, and now go on CNN and say it.” He just hasn’t done it.

Alex: I’m sure there are economists in the White House who have been saying that this would be economically a good thing. Let’s get into that: This debt has been frozen for a lot of borrowers for a long time, but forgiving it—what do you think of the economic impact of that?

Ryan: The latest number that’s been bandied around is $10,000. You see people being kind of dismissive about that, for the reason that a lot of people have debt well into the six figures. But that would wipe out about a third of all the balances. It would cut another quarter or something in half or more. It would be a very significant amount of debt relief for those people. Economically, you’re talking about putting a couple hundred dollars a month—something like that—into the pockets of people. It would be—this may be factoring into the administration’s thinking—anti-inflationary to restart the payments and not cancel any debt, because then you would be forcing people to send more money to the government. It basically would be a huge tax increase.

Alex: A tax increase on indebted people.

Ryan: Yeah. Conversely, if you think that the inflation problem is not primarily caused by overspending—especially not overspending among a relatively small group of people—then they would have more money, they would have less debt so their credit would be better, they’d be able to borrow money to buy possibly a car or a house. This would be a pretty big economic lift for a fair number of people, though if it were up to me, I would say, “Start with $50,000 and go from there,” for the reasons that I mentioned previously—that from a practical matter most of that debt is not getting paid off.

Laura: What do you think the political consequences will be if Biden doesn’t do anything about this?

Ryan: I think that would be the worst of all possible worlds. You will have dangled this little carrot of “We’re going to give you something” right in front of the noses of some of your most loyal voters, sort of a new core constituency of the party: college graduates. They used to be quite heavily Republican back in the day. Then you snatch it away for reasons that are just inexplicable and a betrayal of the promise that he made. The whole party looks so pathetic and helpless, you know—just a victim of its own stupidity and incoherence.

Alex: I find the political part of this kind of baffling, because I feel like we can talk about Democrats operating in fear of backlash, maybe they’re operating in fear of resentment and backlash that student debtors got a handout, maybe that’s behind part of it, but if you were operating like a normal political party, you would say that the people who will feel resentful about that are not our political base.

Ryan: College graduates under 45. That’s like Biden’s winning-est category of people—up there toward the top, at least. To just stick a thumb in their eye … I mean, a little of the good old Democratic Tammany Hall spirit, I think, would go a long way here. It’d be like, “No, we’re in office to give material goodies to our constituents.”

Alex: Embrace the handout!

Ryan: Why else would you get in the game, baby? This is the entire point of holding political office.

Alex: Let’s forgive student debt and bring back patronage jobs. That’s my platform.

Ryan: Exactly.

Laura: It feels like this would go beyond just making the people who get that relief happy, though, because I think that to a broader swath of voters it would just prove, like, “The party that I’m aligned with can do stuff because it did one thing.”

Ryan: To your point, it is incredibly dangerous for the party not be able to do anything at all, even really with respect to executive actions, and to feel like it is pointless to vote for them except to keep out the Republicans—that Democrats are not going to really try to do anything to help you, and the best that you can hope for is that for a few years, Republicans won’t be running anything. This is just the kiss of death for a political party. It’s just not a very great motivation, especially for those younger voters we’ve been talking about who are not so attached to the political system and don’t have a lot of loyalty to the party as a whole and expect to get something.

Alex: One reason Democrats tune out quote-unquote younger voters is that they’re less consistent than older voters, but the way you make a voter into a party loyalist is to have them associate you being in power with something good happening for them—I would think.

Ryan: Yeah. There’s such a sense, especially among younger people—the under-45 high school and college students—that the American constitutional republic is just broken. I think it’s a terribly dangerous attitude to enable and allow to fester by blocking your own party’s agenda or refusing to use any of the tools of the executive to help your constituents—to prove both that your party can do things for the people who vote for it, the sort of social contract for a political party, and also just to demonstrate that the government is capable of functioning still in a way that it seems it maybe sort of isn’t. But at least in the case of student debt, that’s up to Biden. He could make that happen tomorrow.

Laura: Well, that reinforced all of my misery about the Democratic Party.

Alex: Yeah, we hit on the main reasons why everything is awful, so I appreciate that, Ryan. Thank you, as always, for making me feel great about the American experiment. It was a pleasure talking to you today.

Ryan: It was a pleasure being interviewed.

Alex: The Politics of Everything is co-produced by Talkhouse.

Laura: Emily Cooke is our executive producer.

Alex: Myron Kaplan is our audio editor.

Laura: If you enjoyed The Politics of Everything and you want to support the show, one thing you can do is share this episode with a friend.

Alex: Thanks for listening.