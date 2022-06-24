Doctors of America, Unite!

The doctrine of neoliberalism originated in the Austrian School of Economics after World War II, under the leadership of Friedrich Hayek, who subsequently transmitted it to his American disciple Milton Friedman. Neoliberal economic theory held that government functions should be pared down to the most minimal level possible and replaced by the more efficient mechanisms of the capital markets. It was hostile to social welfare programs of all kinds, something that endeared it to the American right wing, which had long been searching for a way to undo Franklin Roosevelt’s New Deal. One of its cardinal tenets held that economic inequality is a price necessary to pay for the possession of individual liberty.

What drew McDonough’s attention to this subject was his discovery that while spending on health care in the United States rose dramatically in the years 1980–2018, to just shy of 17 percent of GDP, the highest level in the industrialized world, the U.S. health care system performed worse than those of most other high-income nations. In some categories—life expectancy, infant and maternal mortality, and chronic disease mortality—it was the very worst. “Not a pretty 40-year track record, in spite of oversized capital investments and world-class salaries and profits,” McDonough commented.

In her article “COMING SOON TO A PHYSICIAN NEAR YOU: MEDICAL NEOLIBERALISM AND PHARMACEUTICAL CLINICAL TRIALS,” social medicine scholar Jill A. Fisher explains that medical neoliberalism is most clearly associated with two major changes in health care since the 1970s: managed care and direct-to-consumer advertising. Reagan, in response to the rising medical costs, and on the assumption that the Medicare system was close to a breaking point, introduced managed care as a means of reducing government health care spending. After its implementation, the Medicare model became the leading form of health insurance in the private sector. The changed form of payment for medical services, Fisher writes, undermined the authority of physicians, who under managed care had to follow the rules of medical diagnostics and treatment established by insurance companies. Managed care also played a role, she thinks, in what she calls the “commodification of health care.” She explains that “medicine became less of a social good and more of a commodity to which individual patients have differential degrees of access.” She frowns on Big Pharma’s clinical trials, which exploit indigent volunteers for purposes that can never benefit them.