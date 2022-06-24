Doctors of America, Unite!

The Food and Drug Administration also made a radical policy change, linked to medical neoliberalism, regarding health care. In 1997, the FDA declared that pharmaceutical companies could sell their products to the public through “direct-to-consumer” advertising rather than being limited to drugstore outlets. Fisher explains that neoliberal discourses about “patient empowerment” and “the creation of informed consumers” were influential in prompting the FDA’s turnabout on this issue. She also notes that such direct-to-consumer advertising is another factor weakening the authority of physicians, since it transfers a high degree of power in this area to pharmaceutical companies. As examples, she cites psychiatric disorders such as anxiety and depression, which are increasingly addressed not as problems existing “in the contextual lives of individuals” but as diseases of the brain that can be addressed purely through chemical means.

Fisher is concerned about the neoliberal commodification of health from two different angles. In the first place, she objects to it on the grounds that it transforms individuals from patients into consumers, who must then bear responsibility for the choices they make. The burden falls on them, rather than the attending physician. Secondly, she argues that the process of making health care a commodity ends up commodifying the body itself: It fragments the body by focusing on specific problem areas while eschewing a more holistic approach, which can lead to an emphasis on enhancing the body to the neglect of its actual health.

In her book Ethically Challenged: Private Equity Storms US Healthcare, political scientist Laura Katz Olson associates the commodification of U.S. health care with private equity, whose approach to investing she finds congruent with neoliberal theory, despite the contradiction that health care is not actually a free market. In fact, she contends, the very nature of commercial medicine constitutes a market failure that private equity exploits and worsens by commodifying health care when it purchases a specialty medical practice and puts a nonmedical person in charge, threatening the authority of physicians over their patients. It also commodifies health care when it executes a leveraged buyout that imposes on a medical entity an amount of debt that can only be retired by ruthless cost cutting. When Henry Kravis’s KKR took Envision Healthcare’s American Medical Response division private, it placed on it $2.4 billion in liabilities.