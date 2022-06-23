A Romantic Poem

It’s supposed to be solemn and settled

And in celebration of the individual human life,

Whatever it is. It’s each of us of course,

And yet the view we have of it is so oblique

It might as well be one of nobody at all,

Or of a vague interior with a figure in a room

Who could be anyone. This sense that it’s so close

It must be you: what do we really know of it,

And how could anything that simple be that real?

We would be kings of our domains, alone in majesty

“Above this Frame of things,” but those are idle thoughts,

As idle as the vacant pleasures of a summer afternoon.

The truth is more much down to earth: we make things up

And celebrate dejection when we see they can’t be real.

Instead of clarity, self-knowledge is a study in confusion,

Driven by the need to see what isn’t there. Begun

In gladness, something carries you away until you’re

Everyone and no one, for no matter where you are

Or what your name is, it’s the same styles

Of thought, the same habits of contemplation

That carry you along to the inevitable conclusion

That life is either ludicrous or not worth living

Or both. But why does it have to be worth anything?

It’s just there, the way we’re all just there, moving

And needing to be moved, without knowing why.