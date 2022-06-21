How to Vaccinate People for Monkeypox—and Not Screw It Up

“The public should not be freaking out,” Dr. Saad Omer, director of the Institute for Global Health and a vaccine researcher at Yale University, told me, regarding the monkeypox situation. But “public health people should be paying attention and getting their act together.” And the more our leaders and experts take monkeypox seriously now, he said, “the less likely [it is that] the rest of the country will have to freak out about it eventually.”

The most important thing right now is not to fumble the lead we have with monkeypox. There have been more than 2,100 cases reported in 42 countries so far, and the outbreak isn’t close to ending. “This is likely to expand—that would be the least surprising thing,” Omer said. Even if all cases were known and accounted for today—an unlikely event, given limitations on testing and monitoring—there would likely be onward transmission detected from the known cases.

But this is still a relatively small outbreak, and not everyone needs to get vaccinated at this point. The vaccines aren’t particularly pleasant to get, and we have limited stock. The United States has in stock 72,000 doses of Jynneos, the vaccine approved for monkeypox and smallpox, with another 500,000 doses ordered. They’re best deployed to the places and people who need them the most.