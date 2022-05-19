The Fed Is Neglecting Its Duty on Climate Change

So what, then, is holding the Fed back? One argument deployed by fossil fuel allies is that Fed climate action conflicts with the principle of central bank independence. As Republican Senator Pat Toomey warned last year, engaging with climate “inserts the Federal Reserve into the emotionally-charged political arena—a place where the Federal Reserve seldom has ventured, and for good reason.”

This argument badly misinterprets the fundamental purpose of Fed independence—a purpose that is often illustrated by former Fed Chairman Paul Volcker’s “war on inflation.” In the late 1970s, Volcker used deflationary monetary policy to actively cause a major recession. Though this generated massive backlash and caused enormous pain for working families, Volcker stood firm, and he’s been lionized for doing so. As former Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said upon Volcker’s death, “He came to represent independence. He personified the idea of doing something politically unpopular but economically necessary.” While climate action is extremely popular—a recent poll found that two-thirds of Americans want the federal government to do more to combat climate—such celebrations of Volcker’s legacy show that the Fed was never designed to stick to neutral or apolitical courses of action.

In reality, the entire purpose of Fed independence was, and is, to allow the agency to tackle critical issues related to its statutory mandates, regardless of how controversial or thorny they might be. To this end, Fed policymakers have regularly experimented with—and then mainstreamed—novel strategies in response to newly arising challenges in the real world. During the 2008 financial crisis, the Fed broke previously held norms by purchasing assets from troubled financial institutions like JPMorgan Chase and AIG. In the years after 2008, the Fed innovated in its usage of quantitative easing and its development of the federal funds rate. And when Covid-19 hit, the Fed spearheaded a new series of lending facilities offering direct support to corporations, local governments, and consumers. Powell’s explanation for these unorthodox steps exemplifies how the Fed continuously redraws the boundaries of its mission and practice. “We crossed a lot of red lines that had not been crossed before,” he explained last year. But in a crisis, “you do that and you figure it out afterward.”