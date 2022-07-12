Climate Change Is Putin’s Best Ally

Enter climate change. In 2017, a Russian oil tanker became the first boat to traverse the entirety of the Northern Sea Route without an icebreaker escort, linking the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans without traveling through the Suez or Panama Canals. Depending on the route, traveling via the Arctic could halve the distance between Europe and East Asia. The transit was a grim milestone for the melting Arctic—and a rosy harbinger for the Russian economy. In 2008, only two vessels transited the entire route. Last summer, 84 ships made the journey.

Designs for Russia’s Arctic economy took on new urgency in 2014, after the wave of sanctions that followed the annexation of Crimea. That event, perhaps more than any other, accelerated Putin’s planning for economic independence from European energy markets.

In 2018, Putin gave a speech to Russia’s parliament, laying out the nation’s Arctic ambitions. “We have had the most powerful icebreaker fleet in the world, and this will remain so. The Northern Sea Route will be the key to developing the Russian Arctic and Far East,” Putin said, with construction already underway on Project 22220. “Our goal is to make it a truly global and competitive transport route. We will definitely develop this route and reach new horizons. I have no doubt about it.”