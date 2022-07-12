Climate Change Is Putin’s Best Ally

For most of human history, the Arctic Ocean north of Russia has been frozen; each summer, after weeks of perpetual daylight, the sea ice thaws enough to fracture in some places. The southern reaches gradually turn into a slurry of ice starting in July and lasting until September, when temperatures fall with the shortening days and the seas freeze solid once again.

But all that is changing. Today, the High North is warming at four times the rate of the rest of the planet. The area of Arctic sea ice in the summer has nearly halved in the last 40 years, leaving behind a wildly different seascape. The entire Arctic Ocean, including the North Pole, could be ice-free as early as summer 2035.

Purpose-built icebreakers have cautiously navigated these waters in the summertime since the late nineteenth century. Northern Russia is rich in mineral deposits but poor in roads and railways. The world’s largest natural gas reserves are on the Yamal Peninsula, a Michigan-like mitten of land jutting out into the Arctic Ocean, roughly halfway between Great Britain and the west coast of Alaska. Until recently, developing these resources was hampered by the sheer logistics of transporting gas, oil, and ore from one of the most remote regions on earth, surrounded by sea ice and permafrost.