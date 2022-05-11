South Africa’s Climate Change Struggles Offer a Grim View of Our Future

By coincidence, a friend and I had a research trip scheduled for the week after the floods. We drove past jumbled shipping containers lying strewn alongside the N2 highway. We turned our car around to avoid suburban streets still submerged in shoulder-high mud. We hiked along beaches carpeted with plastic patio chairs, shopping bags, cracked Tupperware containers, and chip packets. Soda bottles and traffic cones bobbed in the nearby waves. Much of the city, including our Airbnb, had no running water. While we were there, South Africa’s state electricity supplier also announced rolling blackouts, citing damage to hydroelectric dams.

Impoverished communities shared information via WhatsApp groups about government water-truck deliveries. Community organizations cleaned up the busiest beaches. In the middle-class suburb of the Bluff, we bought water in well-stocked supermarkets, ate takeout rotis to circumvent the need for electric stoves and dishwashing, and bathed in our host’s swimming pool. In much the same way, during the 2018 Cape Town water crisis, I learned to take 60-second showers and flush the toilet with leftover soapy water.

As such experiences become more common in the Anthropocene, how will we as humans navigate them? The devastation in Durban has illuminated, above all, a troubling lesson about the life-or-death importance of infrastructure in a warming world. And it serves as a stark warning to countries like both South Africa and the United States—which struggled mightily to pass an infrastructure bill last year—about what happens when governments fail to think long term.