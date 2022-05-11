South Africa’s Climate Change Struggles Offer a Grim View of Our Future

In Durban, Larry Oellermann directs the Oceanographic Research Institute, one of the key organizations monitoring the health of Africa’s East Coast oceans. The ORI focuses on a range of issues foregrounded by the recent floods, including agricultural runoff, sewage, plastic pollution, and silting of estuaries. I asked him how to make sense of the catastrophe in Durban.

“Actually,” he said, “I am asking myself the same question. On the one hand, I know that this will do real damage. On the other, I also know that both humans and nature will bounce back.” The floods and plastic on their own, he said, would not change the fact that, with its extensive protected areas, KwaZulu-Natal has some of the most vibrant marine biodiversity in the world. Nor did he anticipate that the catastrophe, as a single incident, would radically reduce the quality of life of the city’s surviving inhabitants.

“The threats to both our seas and society are much more cumulative,” he said. “In the oceans, we can measure changes in water or salinity, along with the migration of species as they adjust to environmental change. These alterations are occurring steadily, but they don’t happen in a single week.” Durban’s experience, he said, is a warning. “What we are experiencing now in Durban is a microcosm of where the whole world is headed, unless we change.”