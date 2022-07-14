It Took a Climate Crisis to Rehabilitate the Nuclear Power Industry

Many of us, growing up, believed we would see a nuclear holocaust in our lifetime. We lay in bed at night, worrying about it, and it was almost a relief when the apocalyptic 1983 film “The Day After” aired on national television and everyone began talking about the problem openly. Images of the mushroom cloud were everywhere. I remember a ubiquitous—and in retrospect peculiar—bumper sticker that read, “You can’t hug a child with nuclear arms.” The clumsy play on words contained a a poignant message: the impossibility of nurturing life in the death-drive culture represented by all things nuclear.

Today, that death drive culture still feels like it’s hurtling toward apocalypse, but the engine of destruction is different. We have solid, scientific reason to believe that while nuclear war would still be a mass extinction catastrophe—thus nuclear disarmament still an important long-term goal—the climate crisis is far more of a current and future threat to life on earth than nuclear energy is likely to be.

A 2013 study found that when substituted for fossil fuel energy, the use of nuclear power had prevented more than 1.8 million deaths from air pollution.

There were very real safety problems with nuclear power plants. But the plants are much safer than they used to be, due to better technology and improved procedures. Even considering the problems in the past, the climate crisis has already had a far more devastating impact on life on this planet. The Chernobyl accident may have killed fewer than fifty people; the famously harrowing Fukushima accident in 2011 had no casualties; and only three people have died because of a radiation leak at a United States nuclear plant (and that was in 1961). The climate crisis has already killed off far more animal species, caused much more death and disease among humans, and wreaked far more havoc on our economies and everyday lives around the world. A 2013 study found that when substituted for fossil fuel energy, the use of nuclear power had prevented more than 1.8 million deaths from air pollution, and because of the carbon emission it avoids, had the potential to prevent some 7 million more deaths by mid-century.