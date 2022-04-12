Biden’s Quest for Energy Independence Is Taking America in the Wrong Direction

The United States currently has just one operational lithium mine.

The United States currently has just one operational lithium mine—a site in Nevada owned by the North Carolina–based firm Albemarle. New mines take anywhere from seven to 20 years to start producing. Exploratory lithium projects are multiplying rapidly in the Silver State, Donnelly told me. Many of those are helmed by companies operating in a kind of regulatory Wild West, staking claims to lithium deposits and then raising small sums on foreign stock exchanges to start poking holes in the ground—all with precious little federal oversight. “Anybody can go out and stake a claim. All you’ve got to do is put a stake in the ground and report it to the Bureau of Land Management,” Donnelly said. He maintains a map of the more than 50 active and dormant lithium projects throughout the state, many of which have cropped up in the last few years. “Some of these are just a website and some claims and maybe a hole in the ground. I’m tracking it because no one else is,” he said.

“Hard-rock” mining of the sort used to extract lithium and other metals critical to the clean energy future is governed by an antiquated law written for gold prospecting. Reflecting the ethos of the day, the 1872 Mining Law doesn’t contain any environmental protections. Since it establishes that mining is the “best and highest use” of federal lands, it allows mining permits to take precedence over other uses—including oil and gas. Though nearly 80 percent of lithium deposits are within 35 miles of Indigenous reservations, tribes don’t need to be consulted or informed about claims on their land. The mining law offers them no legal recourse to challenge new projects. In contrast to oil and gas drilling, it also allows companies to pay no royalties on extraction from publicly owned minerals like lithium. The U.S. already captures relatively little of the resource wealth produced on its land compared to other major oil and gas producers like Norway, where oil revenues furnish a massive sovereign wealth fund. If mining statutes remain as they are, the government stands to capture even less from the minerals that will power a low-carbon future.

The Department of Interior launched an interagency working group in late February to reform the 150-year old law. The working group is focused on “respecting our obligations to Tribal Nations, Western communities, taxpayers, the environment, and future generations,” according to a press release announcing it. As Jael Holzman and Hannah Northey pointed out in E&E News, it may well also be aimed at streamlining regulatory processes.