Biden’s Quest for Energy Independence Is Taking America in the Wrong Direction

Much of Biden’s recent DPA “determination,” as it’s called, for critical minerals simply copies and pastes sections of the Defense Production Act of 1950, broadening that law to encompass lithium, nickel, cobalt, graphite and manganese. The determination specifically allows for the $750 billion in Pentagon funds allocated under Title III of the DPA to be used for reducing dependence on “unreliable foreign sources” in the clean energy supply chains. For now that means being able to furnish loan guarantees for feasibility studies for new mines, and upgrading existing production sites.

Though mining companies have been enthusiastic about the news, it’s not clear what this means in the longer term. “If you really wanted to get those mines built—and I hate to say this because we oppose it—you would strip away environmental review protections: permitting,” said Patrick Donnelly, the Nevada-based Great Basin Director at the Center for Biological Diversity (CBD), told me over the phone. “We’re glad they didn’t do that, but as a result I think the effects of the DPA are going to be modest.” (Defense Department official Jessica Maxwell told E&E News that the DPA announcement was “completely unrelated to the permitting process.”)

The U.S. currently has just one operational lithium mine—a site in Nevada owned by the North Carolina-based firm Albemarle. New mines take anywhere from seven to twenty years to start producing. Exploratory lithium projects are multiplying rapidly in the Silver State, Donnelly told me. Many of those are helmed by companies operating in a kind of regulatory Wild West, staking claims to lithium deposits and then raising small sums on foreign stock exchanges to start poking holes in the ground—all with precious little federal oversight. “Anybody can go out and stake a claim. All you’ve got to do is put a stake in the ground and report it to the Bureau of Land Management,” Donnelly said. He maintains a map of the more than 50 active and dormant lithium projects throughout the state, many of which have cropped up in the last few years. “Some of these are just a website and some claims and maybe a hole in the ground. I’m tracking it because no one else is,” he said.