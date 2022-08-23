How Red States Use Regressive Grocery Taxes to Feed the Rich

Advocates at Alabama Arise have pushed a cap on the FIT deduction as the way to raise the revenue needed to repeal the grocery tax. But it’s generally been difficult to sway conservatives to support any tax increase. Still, Gundlach said, this past session was the closest the campaign had gotten in more than a decade, thanks to Republican sponsors on bills to get rid of the grocery tax and cap the FIT deduction. State Senator Andrew Jones, a Republican who sponsored the Senate bill, told me capping the FIT deduction is the “perfect revenue strain” to replace the grocery tax, because then the state isn’t finding the revenue by “penalizing low-income earners.”

“I’m interested in less taxes for our taxpaying citizens,” said Republican Representative Mike Holmes, who sponsored a similar version in the state House. And while he’d prefer to just ditch the grocery tax without touching FIT (“you’re not really doing a tax cut then, you’re just shuffling money around”), he wanted to finally get grocery tax repeal across the finish line. “We had the support,” Holmes told me, “we had the votes.” But he said that legislative leadership was never supportive of grocery tax repeal, and the bills never made it out of committee. Still, the untaxing groceries campaign has certainly come a long way since 2009, when the House presented the grocery tax repeal bill with the “Shroud Award,” a jokey annual tradition recognizing the “deadest” bill of the session.

“I think everyone realizes that we have to do something,” said Jones. “I don’t know if [my bill] will be the solution,” but ultimately, he said, “I am confident whether it’s in one or 10 years, we’ll be able to repeal.” After all, 59 percent of Alabamians, including 56 percent of Republicans, support repealing the grocery tax and replacing the revenue with higher taxes on the wealthy, according to a poll commissioned by Alabama Arise.