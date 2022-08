Wedding Procession of the Virgin, Giotto, 1305

I was too young to know anything

about what I didn’t know.

And this is what you want



for your daughters? To go along

with the script and pay

with their lives. I’m young



and my son was once older than I

was when I was and he wasn’t yet.

He’s gone and not gone.



That’s what myth does, it stops

time to allow people to change

into costumes with different colors



and faces. Each mask

a girl with a different name,

inconspicuously covered in fabric.