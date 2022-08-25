Amazon’s Global Quest to Crush Unions

The nervous energy around being associated with a union—which is largely seen as an American trait—permeated the Leipzig plant, even at the strike gathering, where multiple people were eager to speak but declined to give their names. One worker, who initially volunteered his name, later—fearing retaliation—asked via Streich that I not use it.

It’s this behavior—a changing of social norms—that has activists and scholars concerned, not only for Amazon workers, but also about what lessons other companies will adopt. “This isn’t just in the United States,” said John Logan, a San Francisco State labor professor who specializes in the treatment of workers by multinational companies in the United States versus the EU. “Amazon is forced to deal with unions in parts of Europe and other parts of the world, but even in those places you see constant complaints that Amazon is challenging and attempting to weaken the labor protections for health and safety.”

Hoffman pointed out that, while Walmart eventually decided to stop doing business in Germany in 2006, the company did enter into an agreement with its workers, a departure from its staunchly anti-union stance in the United States. This was done, said Hoffman, not because it was required, but because that’s what companies did as part of standard operations in the country. “Amazon is really maybe the first, especially of this size, to say: No, we’re doing it our way,” she said.