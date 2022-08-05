Inside the Elite, Underpaid, and Weird World of Crossword Writers

Since a daily crossword like the Times’ gets hundreds of submissions per week for 365 openings a year, Nediger explains, simple laws of supply and demand mean it’s just not possible for crossword constructing to be a dependable income stream for most people. The pay is decent—$750 at the Times for a weekday puzzle for regular contributors (a constructor’s first two puzzles are paid at a lower rate) and more for Sundays—and constructors variously estimate that it only takes somewhere between half a day and a week or two to make a puzzle. But submissions are such a crapshoot it doesn’t matter, especially because the Times limits constructors to three submissions under consideration at any one time, while taking months to respond to each one. (That’s when it’s accepting submissions at all: It recently closed submissions for a month to let the editors “whittle down our backlog of mail.”) Trudeau published more Times puzzles than anyone in 2021, but that was only 11 overall, and seven of those were collaborations. If he split the payment for the collaborations equally, that puts his annual Times earnings at $7,125, at most.

“Even if The New York Times tripled their pay, which they could, quite easily,” says Nediger, “it wouldn’t really help significantly more people make a living, because it’s still 365 crosswords a year.” Most publications don’t pay nearly as well as the Times, either. The New Yorker is on par, at $750 per puzzle, according to Lucido, but crossword-specific outlets like the Crosswords With Friends app and AVCX pay around $350 or $400. Agard says USA Today only pays $100.

On top of that, constructors told me that most of them aren’t in it for the money. The job is done predominantly for the love of wordplay by those with leisure time to spare; the pay is just a bonus. Getting into the Times is like performing at the Met for singers, Okulitch says: “There’s a certain cachet attached to it.” It just doesn’t pay nearly as well.