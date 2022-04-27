Yes, Wages Did Go Up. But Now We’re Back to the Crap-Job Economy.

The Great Resignation, meanwhile, is rapidly turning into the Great Letdown, according to an April 25 “Managing Your Career” column in The Wall Street Journal. Citing a survey of 2,500 adults from The Muse, “a job-search and career-coaching company,” the Journal’s Kathryn Dill reported that nearly three-quarters of people who quit their jobs during the pandemic to take another one “said they felt surprise or regret.” Almost half said they intended to try to get their old job back, and more than 40 percent said if things didn’t get better in two to six months they’d quit again. There is no balm in Gilead.

What all this adds up to is that when Republicans complain, as House Ways and Means Republicans did in March, that “Paychecks Can’t Keep Up With Bidenflation,” that’s less a comment on inflation (which, though high, is still well below the double-digit inflation of the 1970s) than it is on the anemic wage growth to which we’ve grown accustomed in an age of rising income inequality. As David Leonhardt of The New York Times—nobody’s idea of a Bolshevik—observed last year:

If anything, wages today are historically low. They have been growing slowly for decades for every income group other than the affluent. As a share of gross domestic product, worker compensation is lower than at any point in the second half of the 20th century. Corporate profits, on the other hand, have been rising rapidly and now make up a larger share of G.D.P. than in previous decades.

Yes, inflation is too high. But wages are still too low.