Michelle Tea’s Punk Parenting Memoir

Every fairy tale confronts reality along the way. For one thing, there’s money, probably the one topic that’s still avoided—or, at least, talked about evasively, in most writing about motherhood. Those parenthetical confessions of relative privilege are rarely accompanied by something so crass as a number, but Tea brings the bluntness of someone who’s been broke to the project, asking, in one chapter title, “How Much Does this Shit Cost?” Thanks to Orson, she has health insurance, which she’s lacked for most of her adult life, and she describes with wonderment the “perks” that come from leaving the free clinic behind, like having a better than even chance your appointment won’t be cancelled and you won’t have to wait for hours. (In yet another charming fairy tale effect, the non–free clinic doctor is not only more attentive, she’s also a fellow punk who loves Tea’s tattoo with a line from a Smiths song, while noting she herself was “more of a Dickies fan.”

Then there are the hilariously relatable scenes describing what she terms “the Barney’s effect,” how, when one dwells in a land of unreal prices, “they cease to mean anything. They’re just some kind of code. Some numbers are higher, and some lower. Slowly—slowly—the lower numbers start to feel ... low ... Sort of drifting through an enchanted forest of a fantasy life feeling your brain become addled as items that cost as much as your actual rent begin to seem totally reasonable.” As for designer dresses, so for health care, that insane land of surprise prices. There’s something serious behind the humor: For Gen X parents like Tea and myself, and even more for younger parents, the insane costs of housing and health care, let alone thinking ahead to college and retirement, make any sense of financial responsibility seem like a sick joke. Why try to save a little here and there when the big numbers are just made up and subject to change at the whims of unseen bureaucrats or policymakers?

Aside from a short afterword set last year, Knocking Myself Up takes place largely between 2011, when Tea first tries to get pregnant, and 2014, when she gives birth. While reading, I wondered if my delight in her joyful approach was a sign of the gulf between those years and now. Tea’s child is still in elementary school, and so are mine, but in the years since their births, much writing on pregnancy and parenting has moved beyond the familiar litanies of “the hard things no one tells you about.”