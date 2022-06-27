Notes Toward a Theory of the Dad

Raising Raffi: The First Five Years by Keith Gessen Buy on Bookshop

But in the years since Mitchum’s review, the adjectival dad has undergone a bit of a makeover. Rather than solely signifying the cursed lassitude of middle-aged masculinity, the term can also gesture at something both self-conscious and fashionably nostalgic. The phrase “dad bod” emerged in the 2010s as a way to describe a desirable paunchy sensuality, and streetwear brands have been aggressively foisting floppy, unstructured “dad hats” on the world for years now. The dad aesthetic has taken shape as a kind of wearable critique of the very mythology of American masculinity that the term first emerged to describe. Dadliness is a kind of squishy vision of patriarchy—sharp enough to be ironically sported but vulnerable enough to be undercut. Wilco’s frontman, Jeff Tweedy, is right now in a band with his actual sons, and people love it—even at Pitchfork!

Dadliness is a kind of squishy vision of patriarchy—sharp enough to be ironically sported but vulnerable enough to be undercut.

Writing about dads has undergone a similar transformation. In 2004, Keith Gessen co-founded n+1, a nervy little magazine that was framed as a provocation against the dull, sanctimonious status quo of the literary scene. The magazine’s declared charge was to bring ungainly life and youthful indiscretion to a culture bounded by cloying upstart institutions (McSweeney’s) and stuffy, older ones (James Wood writing at The New Republic). Gessen described it as “like the Partisan Review, except not dead” and, a few years later, gave his debut novel the self-deprecating (and self-canonizing) title, All the Sad Young Literary Men. His new book, the parenting memoir Raising Raffi: The First Five Years is markedly different in its outlook. As the title suggests, Raising Raffi is an episodic chronicle of the arrival and turbulent toddlerhood of Raffi, Gessen’s now-6-year-old son with his wife, the novelist Emily Gould. Raffi himself is less protagonist than provocation for this book—Raising Raffi is Gessen’s own reckoning with the intellectual and emotional tumult of new fatherhood. The story of a sad young literary man coming to terms with his own sadness, age, literary relevance, even masculinity, it’s also a story about accepting the dad-rock virtues of aging and stability, about embarrassment as revelation.

In the “Author’s Note” that begins his book, Gessen signals his awareness of the discourse into which he’s gliding. “There was a particular gap,” he writes, “in the dad literature. In the few books out there, we were either stupid dad, who can’t do anything right, or superdad, a self-proclaimed feminist and caretaker.” Raising Raffi is a book, instead, by and for dads somewhere in the middle of that spectrum: well-meaning, serious, flawed parents who know well enough the stereotype of the bumbling, arrogant paterfamilias they’re trying to avoid but also resist the sanctimony and even Sisyphean impossibility of the kind of father they might aspire to be. All the Confused Middle-Aged Literary Dads.

