Notes Toward a Theory of the Dad

The most formidable battles Raising Raffi recounts are ones that are, not coincidentally, related to the imperfect passing-down of fatherly wisdom. In perhaps the book’s best essay, Gessen wrestles with both the philosophy and the logistics of raising Raffi bilingual in English and Russian. Gessen moved to the United States from the Soviet Union as a child, and the meaningfulness of this immigrant identity is something he’s well aware that he’s incapable of truly giving to young Raffi, but he’s all the more motivated to do so because of its apparent impossibility. After scavenging through the scholarly literature on bilingualism and child development, Gessen comes to a pivot point:

Did I like what I was doing? Did I want to be doing it? I watched friends in a similar situation to mine—that is, friends who came over when they were little and still spoke Russian with their parents—decide not to speak Russian with their kids. They were more comfortable in English, and that, for them, was the decisive factor. But it also felt to me like they were liberating themselves from Russia, from all its problems and its dangers. It felt like they were finishing the work their parents had begun. I envied them their certainty. I wondered if they were right.

The revelation in Raising Raffi is how little systems and deliberations matter to child-rearing. The book, like parenting itself, is a long series of important accidents.

Perhaps a lot like literary and cultural criticism, parenting is equal parts thoroughly interrogated, programmatic intention—sleep training, attachment parenting, hysterical realism—and feel. To Raffi, to a child, these decisions are not freighted with decades of personal and geopolitical history. Raffi’s resistance to learning Russian, his discomfort with his father’s choice, has no cultural valence to it, but it certainly, and understandably, does to Gessen. How do you parent a toddler who simply isn’t thinking through these issues as rigorously as you are? Later on, meditating on his own short temper, Gessen writes, “I, too, by blowing my top too often, by not controlling my emotions, was teaching Raffi aggression, though not in any systematic or deliberate way.” Part of Gessen’s revelation in Raising Raffi is how little systems and deliberations matter to child-rearing. The book, like parenting itself, is a long series of important accidents, and the new dad a figure who has the luxury of guessing.

Gessen’s other intellectual commitment is to sports. He writes about the effects that hockey and football have had on his life. “Physical labor, teamwork, discipline,” he extols, “the martial virtues without the martial vices.” Conceptually, Gessen is quick to disavow that particularly American vision of team sports as a character-building grit mill, but it’s impossible not to see once again the tension between thought and feeling. Gessen, the thinker, sees the flaws in that ideal, but Gessen the parent can’t help but feel the power of it. That awkwardness provides both insight and comedy: